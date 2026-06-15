Business News | G Square Group Creates History with Tamil Nadu's First-Ever Presenceless Property Registration

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 15: G Square Group, India's largest plotted developer, has achieved a landmark milestone by successfully completing Tamil Nadu's first-ever Presenceless Registration in the real estate sector, setting a new benchmark for digital innovation and customer convenience in property transactions.

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This pioneering initiative marks a transformational step in the evolution of real estate processes, enabling customers to complete property registration seamlessly without physically visiting the registration office. By leveraging technology-driven systems and streamlined legal processes, G Square Group has introduced a faster, safer, and 100% digital property-buying experience, offering the ultimate convenience of saving clients' time with zero physical office visits.

The historic first presenceless registration was successfully completed for customer Mr. Balamurugan for Plot No. 68 at G Square Eterna Phase 2, Thandalam, Chennai.

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The achievement further reinforces G Square's position as an industry leader focused on innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centric solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bala Ramajayam, Founder and Managing Director, G Square Group, said: "At G Square, innovation and ease for customers has always been a cornerstone of everything we do. Completing Tamil Nadu's first-ever presenceless registration is not just a milestone for our company, but a defining moment for the real estate industry and the state as a whole. This achievement demonstrates how technology can simplify and transform one of the most important milestones in a person's life - owning property. I would like to congratulate the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Registration Department for their progressive vision and commitment towards digitising public services. Their efforts to modernise property registration processes have made this historic achievement possible. We sincerely thank the Government for enabling a forward-looking ecosystem that promotes transparency, efficiency, and ease of access for citizens.

The company stated that the successful implementation of presenceless registration aligns with its broader vision of building a digitally empowered real estate ecosystem that prioritizes efficiency, transparency, and accessibility.

Over the years, G Square has consistently introduced customer-first innovations across land acquisition, plotted development, legal documentation, and digital engagement, strengthening its reputation as one of Tamil Nadu's most trusted real estate brands.

The company also expressed gratitude to its customers, partners, and employees for their continued trust and support in helping achieve yet another historic industry-first milestone.

About G Square Group

G Square Group is India's largest plotted developer, with over 20,000+ happy customers and has aggregated 5,000+ acres of land across India. Known for secure communities, verified legal compliance, and transparent processes, with hassle-free transactions. G Square's footprint spans across Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Trichy, Pollachi, Hosur, Mysuru, Erode and more. For over 13+ years, G Square has consistently delivered world-class investment lands with future-ready infrastructure.

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