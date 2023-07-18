Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 18 (ANI): Stating that the costs of delays in reaching an agreement on debt restructuring acutely impact borrower countries, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva called for a process that is “speedier and more effective”.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva made the remarks Tuesday at the third meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Also Read | New Zealand Cricket Team Home Schedule: Blackcaps To Host South Africa, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh This Summer.

She termed the recent agreement on Zambia’s debt restructuring as a significant milestone for the G20 Common Framework.

Debt restructuring is a process used by companies, individuals, and even countries to avoid the risk of defaulting on loans.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Opens Up On Bond With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Director Karan Johar, Says ‘We Have Dilli Ki Aunty Within Us’.

“While this progress is important and welcome, the debt restructuring process still needs to be speedier and more effective. The costs of delays in reaching an agreement on needed debt treatments are borne acutely by borrower countries and their people, who are least able to bear this burden,” the IMF chief said.

On June 22, Zambia announced that it had reached an agreement on a comprehensive debt treatment with its Official Creditors under the G20 Common Framework, taking the country a step towards restoring Zambia’s long-term debt sustainability.

In her initial remarks speaking about the global economic outlook, IMF chief Georgieva said it has shown some resilience.

“Despite successive shocks in recent years and the rapid rise in interest rates, global growth—although anaemic by historical standards—remains firmly in positive territory, supported by strong labour markets and robust demand for services.”

That said, she said, activity, however, is slowing, especially in the manufacturing sector.

Looking further ahead, medium-term growth prospects, according to her, remain weak.

“Divergences in economic fortunes across countries are a persistent concern: some pockets of the global economy are doing well; others are weakening but still growing; and vulnerable countries are falling further behind.”

On inflation, she said there is some encouraging news -- the trend is finally downwards.

“The top priority is to durably bring inflation down. While there is progress, the job is not yet done—monetary policy must stay the course. A premature celebration can reverse the hard-won gains made so far in the disinflation process. Rather, if we stay the course, we can enjoy price stability as a foundation for growth and prosperity,” she added.

The two-day-long Third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting under the Indian G20 Presidency is underway in Gandhinagar, Gujarat and will conclude today.

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, jointly chaired the meeting.

The 3rd G20 FMCBG meeting saw the participation of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of the G20 members, guest countries, and heads of International Organisations.

The meeting largely delved into five thematic sessions, covering Global Economy and Global Health, Sustainable Finance and Infrastructure, International Financial Architecture, International Taxation, and Financial Sector and Financial Inclusion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)