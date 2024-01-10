New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Taking Punjab on the path of development, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated 29 national highway projects with an investment of more than Rs 4,000 crore in Hoshiarpur.

The implementation of the projects inaugurated and foundation stone laid today will improve the infrastructure, which will lead to overall economic development of the implementation area and improve the quality of life of the population.

There will be seamless and free movement of traffic which will also improve the efficiency of freight transportation.

Construction of 4-laning of this section including Phagwara and Hoshiarpur bypass will provide 100 kmph high-speed connectivity between Phagwara and Hoshiarpur and reduce travel time from 1 hour to 30 minutes.

Phagwara and Hoshiarpur bypass will reduce congestion in the urban area and will provide direct connectivity to Hoshiarpur through National Highway 44 (GT Road).

Construction of 4-lane Ladowal Bypass connecting GT Road and National Highway 5 in Ludhiana will provide direct connectivity of Ludhiana-Ferozepur Highway to Delhi-Jalandhar Highway (National Highway 44).

Construction of 4-laning of Talwandi Bhai to Firozpur section and Firozpur bypass will improve connectivity. Construction of these projects will increase safety and faster movement on the highways of the country. There will be a direct increase in religious pilgrimage sites and inter-state connectivity located in the project areas.

Minister Gadkari announced other new projects in terms of road connectivity. In this, construction of 45 km, 4-lane bypass at Mukerian, Dasuiya and Bhogpur on Jalandhar to Pathankot route at a cost of Rs 1600 crore and 30 km, 4-lane bypass from Tanda to Hoshiarpur at a cost of Rs 800 crore was announced. (ANI)

