New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) and India's leading Natural Gas company, and Accelera by Cummins, the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins Inc. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday during India Energy Week 2025 in New Delhi, to collaborate broadly in sustainable, green energy and energy transition technologies in India.

According to GAIL, the collaboration will leverage Accelera's expertise in New Energy businesses and GAIL's established Natural Gas infrastructure to explore opportunities in New Energy Businesses such as hydrogen production, blending, transportation and storage. GAIL has already advanced its Scope 1 and Scope 2 "Net Zero" Targets from 2040 to 2035.

Cummins Inc is a global power solutions leader. Cummins is committed to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products.

The products range from advanced diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and power train related components, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen production technologies and fuel cell products.

GAIL, which always has been promoting clean energy, commissioned a 10 MW Green Hydrogen unit at its plant at Vijaipur, Guna Distt. MP in April 2024. The Electrolyser was of AcceleraTM by Cummins make. GAIL, through its JV M/s Avantika, also conducted pilot scale studies in Indore CGD network by blending 2 per cent Hydrogen in CNG/ PNG and later scaled up to 5 per cent in PNG network.

As part of energy transition, GAIL has already set up 5 TPD CBG plant at Ranchi and is on course to set up 26 plants across India in the next 3-4 years.

A JV with Leafiniti Bioenergy is aiming to set up 10 CBG plants. Also a JV has been formed to set up 1G, 500 KLPD capacity Grain based ethanol plant at Rahasthan and a JV agreement has been signed with Coal India for the production of Synthetic Natural gas at West Bengal.

The MOU will help in exploring opportunities in areas such as application and adoption of hydrogen in various sectors such as transport, power, steel and other industry as mono fuel or dual feed such as LNG / Hydrogen/ CNG and blends, blending of hydrogen in natural gas pipeline, Infrastructure, production, transportation and storage of hydrogen. (ANI)

