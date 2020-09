New Delhi [India], Sep 23 (ANI): GAIL India Ltd has won the leader award in mega large business process sector category in 11th edition of Frost & Sullivan and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) Sustainability 4.0 Awards 2020.

The award recognises corporates in sustainable development practices that provide a measurable and verifiable framework for sustainability.

Also Read | KKR vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

"The award is essentially a result of eco-conscious development GAIL has been pursuing for the past 36 years," said GAIL Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain.

Frost & Sullivan and TERI Award Assessment is an in-depth and comprehensive assessment based on a well-defined framework covering all critical areas of sustainability.

Also Read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Update: COVID-19 Lockdown Leads to No Business At Gada Electronics Affects Jethalal's Spirits.

GAIL is India's leading natural gas company with diversified interests across the natural gas value chain of trading, transmission, LPG production and transmission, LNG re-gasification, petrochemicals and city gas.

It owns and operates a network of around 12,500 km of high-pressure trunk pipelines. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)