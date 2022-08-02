New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Delhi NCR's leading real estate firm, Galaxy Group has launched a Rs 60 cr. commercial project in Chandni Chowk, Delhi. The upcoming commercial project, called Novelty Street (Galaxy) will be spread across 1157 sq. meters and furnish a high-street shopping experience in the lanes of Chandni Chowk, one of Delhi's oldest and most important shopping hubs.

Novelty Street (Galaxy) will have high street main road facing shops and will be developed in a single phase. The project will get ready in mid-2024 and will feature architectural elements from the classical and colonial era. It will be one of its kind projects in Chandni Chowk.

Further facilities like hygiene-friendly toilets, CCTV surveillance, robust security features, and lifts will be provided.

It is a three-side open plot and enjoys great connectivity to popular centres of Chandni Chowk, which itself draws daily footfalls of 4-6 lakhs, comprising of the local and international population. The project is equipped with modern-day facilities, which will cater to the people of densely-populated Chandni Chowk and nearby areas and also introduce a feasible modern commercial establishment in the region.

Sheetal Agrawalla, MD of Galaxy Group, said, "Our project has been visualised to provide a sense of refined commercial and retail experience to lakhs of people who visit Chandni Chowk on a regular basis. We have especially taken care of adopting modern elements and security features that fit the bill of a fine and well-built commercial establishment. The project enjoys well-established connectivity to major centres like Old Delhi Railway Station, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazaar and Lal Qila Metro Station. With Chandni Chowk receiving footfall turnouts in lakhs, Galaxy Novelty Street will be a permanent commercial pitstop for visitors."

Galaxy Group is an NCR-based real estate company, with expertise in several industries. They work across commercial, hospitality, and industrial projects. It is one of the fastest-growing developers in the Delhi NCR region. Galaxy Group has completed the delivery of 5 million square feet and currently has a base of 10,000 satisfied clients.

