PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5: In India, cricket is more than just a game--it is a force that unites millions, an unwavering passion that brings communities together with a shared roar in the stadium, and transcends the game beyond boundaries, weaving stories of dreams, resilience, inspiration, and hope. The Women's Premier League (WPL) embodies this spirit, proving that cricket is for everyone. It is not just about competition; it is about empowerment, inclusion, and creating moments that inspire generations.

Also Read | India Charging 70% Auto Tariffs; Is Donald Trump's 100% Claim Wrong?.

Through their Manipal Community Connect (MCC) initiative, Manipal Hospitals, the official health partner of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team, spread the enthusiasm of WPL 2025 beyond the stadium and into the heart of the community, touching the lives of everyday heroes, aspiring athletes, and devoted cricket fans.

As Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) played four thrilling home matches on February 21, 24, 27, and March 1, MCC transformed each game into an opportunity to uplift and engage with different sections of society.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says India's Future Determined by Investments in Innovation, Highlights AI's Potential for Creating Millions of Jobs, Contributing Several Lakh Crores in India.

The opening home game on February 21 paid tribute to the unsung heroes of our communities--sanitation workers, security personnel, and housekeeping staff--who tirelessly work behind the scenes. For many, this was their first time witnessing a live match, making it a well-deserved moment of recognition. Their excitement was undeniable. "We are always on duty, ensuring the safety and cleanliness of spaces for others, but today, we felt seen and appreciated," shared Nataraj Raju, security personnel from Golden Star Apartments.

Anish Mathai, a fire officer at Vaswani Exquisite Apartments, expressed his gratitude for being able to share this experience with his wife, a dedicated nurse: "I'm so happy I could give my wife, Rinu, this experience. She works so hard as a nurse and rarely gets time for things like this. This was her first-ever match, and seeing her so thrilled made it really special for both of us. A big thank you to Manipal for making this such a memorable moment."

Ajay Kumar Sahoo, maintenance personnel from Prestige Shantiniketan, echoed the sentiment: "It was a truly great experience for us. This was our first time being recognized, and the excitement among the team was incredible. Usually, our work goes unnoticed, but this recognition made us feel valued and appreciated."

On February 24, MCC invited 10 participants from the Human Library initiative alongside two contest winners in the Guess the Injury challenge. For them, watching RCB take on UP Warriorz was more than just entertainment--it was the fulfillment of a long-cherished dream. The joy of witnessing a live WPL match first-hand was an unforgettable experience. February 27 was a day of respite for journalists and influencers, who are usually behind the lens or reporting on the action. This time, they got to sit back, relax, and soak in the electric atmosphere. Siddararaju from Udaya Karnataka who stated, "I enjoyed the match with my family. I arrived early to the stadium so that we get to watch it right from the toss. It was a nice experience. I thank Manipal Hospitals for giving me this opportunity," cherished the day with his family and enjoyed the moment of simply being a fan as RCB clashed with Gujarat Giants.

Influencer Riddhi Reddy expressed her excitement and said, "A huge thank you to Manipal Community Connect for the incredible opportunity to experience my first-ever RCB match! While RCB may have fallen short against Gujarat Giants, the unforgettable memories made this experience truly special."

The final home game on March 1 was dedicated to the future of Indian women's cricket. MCC invited 15 young aspiring cricketers--10 from NICE Cricket Academy, four from Boot Camp Academy, and one working professional--to witness their idols in action. For some, it was their first time inside a stadium, reinforcing their aspirations of stepping onto the same field as professional players one day. "Watching Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry battle it out against DC was an experience I'll never forget! Watching them in action reminded me why I love this game so much. Their dedication and skill inspire me to work even harder--I hope to make it to the national team someday!" said the young aspirant Nirmitha C J, Cricketer, NICE Cricket Academy.

With the belief that sport is more than just competition, Manipal Hospitals is committed to bridging dreams and reality, passion and perseverance, talent and opportunity. With their MCC initiative, this WPL season, Manipal Hospitals celebrated the human spirit. From unsung heroes to rising stars, from lifelong fans to first-time spectators, MCC turned every match into a moment of recognition, inspiration, and pure joy.

For more information, please visit https://www.manipalhospitals.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634227/MCC_Manipal_Hospitals_1.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634226/MCC_Manipal_Hospitals_2.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)