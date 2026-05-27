Business News | Gandhar Oil Profit Surges 3 Times While the Margins Expand 230bps YoY, Focus Shifts Towards FMCG and Consumer Industry

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd a leading manufacturer of white oils by revenue, engaged in producing Pharmaceutical, Health Care, and Performance Oil (PHPO), Process Insulating Oil (PIO) and Lubricants, has announced its Financial Results for the quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026.

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Key Highlights of the Results:

- Consolidated Manufacturing Sales Volumes for FY26 stood at 5,45,755 KL, up by 9% from 5,00,231 KL in FY25

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- Consolidated Revenues for the Q4FY26 at Rs 1,093.4 Cr compared to Rs 961.7 Cr in Q4FY25, while for FY26, it stood at Rs 4,241.2 compared to Rs 3,896.9 Cr in FY25

- Consolidated EBITDA for Q4FY26 stood at Rs 63.6 Cr, up by 88% from Rs 33.6 Cr in Q4FY25. EBITDA for FY26 stood at Rs 234.5 Cr, compared to Rs 175.6 Cr in FY25

- Consolidated PAT for Q4FY26 stood at Rs 37 Cr, up by 201% from Rs 12.3 Cr in Q4FY25, while for FY26 stood at Rs 137.2 Cr compared to Rs 83.5 Cr in FY25

- For FY26, the consolidated revenue breakdown is as follows: PHPO leads with 48%, Lubricants account for 27%, Channel Partners contribute 14.81% and PIO represents 10.19%

Commenting on the Results, Aslesh Parekh, Joint Managing Director said, "We delivered a strong close to FY26, supported by sustained momentum in domestic demand and a continued strategic focus on higher-margin PHPO products. This performance was achieved despite a challenging global environment characterized by macroeconomic pressures, ongoing logistical constraints, and volatility arising from the Middle East geopolitical situation, including the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which led to a sharp increase in oil prices. Notwithstanding these headwinds, we recorded robust performance across all parameters. In the fourth quarter of FY26, revenue stood at Rs 1,093 crore, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 14%. Operational profitability remained robust, with EBITDA rising by 88% to Rs 64 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) grew by 201% to Rs 37 crore, supported by a favorable product mix and improved operating efficiencies. For the full year, revenue reached Rs 4,241 crore, with EBITDA of Rs 234 crore. This growth was underpinned by manufacturing sales volumes of 5,45,755 KL, representing a 9% increase over the previous year. The PHPO segment continued to be the primary growth driver, contributing 48% of total revenue, driven by strong demand from the personal care and healthcare sectors. Looking ahead, the domestic demand environment remains encouraging. Additionally, the anticipated easing of international logistical constraints, along with stabilizing input costs, is expected to further support business momentum. This provides us with confidence in our near- to medium-term growth outlook but we continue to remain cautious and watchful."

About Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd:

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited is a known name in the world of specialty oils. Our Company is a leading manufacturer of white oils by revenue with a growing focus on the consumer and healthcare end-industries. We have a diversified customer base. We produce a broad variety of specialty oils and lubricants such as White oils, waxes, jellies, automotive oils, industrial oils, transformer oils and rubber processing oils. Our products are sold under our flagship brand "Divyol".

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