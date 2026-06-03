Business News | Gantois Industries Inaugurates Its First Weaving Manufacturing Facility in India

PRNewswire

Sanand (Gujarat) [India], June 3: Gantois Industries, a leading French industrial company specializing in high-performance woven and perforated metal solutions, officially inaugurated its first weaving manufacturing facility on June 3 in Sanand, near Ahmedabad (Gujarat). This milestone marks a decisive step in the company's international expansion and long-term commitment to the Indian market.

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The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of representatives from the Consulate General of France in Mumbai, including the Consul General of France, Mr. Patrick Leverino, as well as representatives from the Government of Gujarat, Business France, key industrial partners and Gantois Industries' senior management.

A French industrial leader with over 130 years of expertise

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Founded in 1894, Gantois Industries is a recognized leader in the design and manufacturing of woven metal meshes, perforated sheets, and high value-added metal solutions for industrial and architectural applications. Its advanced finishing capabilities enable the company to deliver solutions ranging from standard to highly complex processes (bending, rolling, punching, stamping, cutting, welding, etc.).

Gantois combines engineering expertise with premium manufacturing standards to serve demanding sectors such as aeronautics, automotive, architecture, industrial processes, oil & gas, and environmental applications, including water and air filtration.

Renowned for its precision engineering and strict quality control, Gantois delivers tailor-made solutions from prototype to serial production, meeting the highest international standards. It operates under recognized certifications: ISO 9001, ISO 14001, AS/EN 9100, and EcoVadis, ensuring high standards of quality, reliability, and sustainability.

India: a strategic growth market

Gantois has built a strong presence in India over the past decade through partnerships and commercial development across major hubs including New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur.

The launch of a local production facility reflects the Group's ambition to accelerate growth under its 'Make in India, for India' vision, aiming to compete with Chinese companies by strengthening local partnerships and delivering innovative, high-quality solutions tailored to the Indian market.

A major industrial project in Gujarat

Gujarat was selected for its strategic location, strong industrial ecosystem, skilled workforce, and competitive environment. The Sanand facility represents a significant investment and will support India's industrial growth.

The plant will focus on producing high-quality woven metal meshes for high-specification sectors in India, including aerospace, defense, electronics, and environmental industries.

Supporting India's industrial ambitions in the coming years

With this new facility, Gantois Industries aims to become a key partner for Indian industry, contributing to the country's ambitions in advanced manufacturing and high-tech sectors.

Leveraging its expertise and long-standing collaborations with leading international contractors such as Airbus, Safran, Total, and EDF, the Group brings global know-how combined with local execution capabilities to the Indian market.

About Gantois Industries

Gantois Industries is a French industrial company founded in 1894, specializing in woven and perforated metal solutions for high-performance applications. Part of the Drouault Industries Group and headquartered in Saint-Die-des-Vosges (France), the company combines innovation, precision engineering, and premium quality standards to serve a wide range of industries worldwide.

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