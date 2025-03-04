PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 4: GaragePlug, a global forerunner in automotive service digitalization, today announced that it has strategically acquired Freshreview, a leading AI-based reputation and review management platform. This strategic acquisition heralds a bold step forward in solving one of the auto service industry's greatest pain points--its lingering reputation problem.

GaragePlug, a global leader in automotive service digital transformation, empowering enterprise service networks with its AI-driven Connected Operations Platform. Its AI-centric approach enables service centers to operate with unmatched efficiency, transparency, and scalability, ensuring they stay ahead in an evolving industry while delivering a superior customer experience. Freshreview is a leading AI-based reputation and review management platform helping automotive brands convert online reviews into strategic growth levers.

This strategic acquisition is a deep integration: By merging with GaragePlug, Freshreview seamlessly integrates into GaragePlug's robust Connected Operations Platform--eliminating the complexity of a standalone product. It enables auto service enterprises to manage operations, marketing, and reputation in one place, dramatically reducing set-up times and boosting customer trust & loyalty. By uniting AI-powered review management with connected service center operations, GaragePlug's expanding AI roadmap gets a significant boost from Freshreview's expertise in real-time sentiment analysis, review collection, and AI driven review-to-video features.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhavya Purana Hosadurgam, Founder - Freshreview, said "The truth is, people pick service centers based on trust. If your online reviews are not credible or easy to find, you are invisible. By integrating with GaragePlug, we are making reputation management an effortless part of every automotive service workflow."

Elaborating further, Shubhra Srivastava, CEO - GaragePlug said, "Auto service is all about trust--once customers find a reliable workshop, they usually stick around. But these days, trust depends heavily on online reputation, which a lot of brands ignore. With Freshreview in GaragePlug's AI roadmap, feedback and review collection become a breeze, turning happy customers into brand ambassadors and helping service businesses grow faster and smarter."

Emphasizing the synergy in the acquisition, Prasanna, Managing Partner - Upekkha, closely associated with both the AI Saas Companies, stated, "Freshreview is a fantastic addition to the vertical AI suite that GaragePlug are building. Garageplug will help their customers grow faster, and deliver superior service as well."

Both teams stated that this is a strategic acquisition. Freshreview's entire team will join GaragePlug's engineering and product divisions, ensuring a cohesive transition for existing clients. Moving forward, auto service centers will have a deeply integrated platform that ties together operations, marketing, and advanced reputation management, strengthening both customer satisfaction and bottom-line revenue.

