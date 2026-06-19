Business News | Gatiman Films Unveils 'Thaap Youtuber Star', A Dance Tale for the Digital Age

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19: The rhythm of dance is all set to light up the big screen with the announcement of Thaap Youtuber Star, an upcoming film that promises to blend passion, performance and contemporary storytelling. Backed by Gatiman Films, the project was officially unveiled with a motion poster, offering audiences a glimpse into a world driven by dreams, talent and the pulse of dance.

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The film is being produced by Padaam Singhh, who will also direct the project alongside Siddhant Gharat. The story has been penned by Padaam Singhh, while the screenplay and dialogues are written by Niranjan Bhudhadhara. Cinematography for the film will be handled by Naresh Shah.

Adding to the excitement, Ashok D Star has been confirmed as the first actor to join the cast. The makers reveal that several more artists will soon be announced, with the film expected to feature a dynamic ensemble.

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Speaking about the project, producer-director Padaam Singhh shared that Thaap Youtuber Star is rooted in the energy of dance and today's digital generation. While keeping the storyline under wraps, he hinted that the film will showcase an inspiring journey filled with emotions, aspirations and high-energy performances that audiences of all ages can connect with.

The motion poster has already started generating curiosity among viewers, with many eager to know more about the film's unique title and concept. According to the makers, dance will play a pivotal role in the narrative, making the project much more than just a musical entertainer.

The film is scheduled to go on floors in August, with the team currently gearing up for production. The makers have planned an extensive shooting schedule across Lucknow, Delhi and Mumbai, bringing together the distinct energy and culture of these cities as part of the film's visual journey. More details regarding the cast, music and storyline are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

This placement feels natural and journalistic, rather than looking like an afterthought.

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