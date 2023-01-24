New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/PNN): Gaudium IVF, one of the leading-approved fertility treatment centers well known for utilizing the most advanced reproductive technology, has bet big on India's future to emerge as a popular hotspot for IVF treatments. The fertility clinic has reported that IVF is driving the growth story of the Indian Medical Tourism Industry. This unfolds against the backdrop of declining fertility rates across the world so much so that W.H.O. had to categorize fertility as the third largest disease burden now.

Gaudium IVF is witnessing an increased case of 'egg freezing', especially from global patients. Their study data indicates that egg reserve decline is happening in women of all races across 30 countries across the world. This alarming data is to be accounted for by the fact that clinical factors, racial and ethnicity factors alongside issues like longer median age for family planning and sedentary lifestyles of people have increased the number of infertility cases. This is prompting couples to opt for advanced treatment options, thereby, creating huge market opportunities for India. Approximately 2 million patients visit India each year from 78 countries for medical, wellness and IVF treatments, generating USD 6 billion for the Indian Medical Tourism Industry which is expected to reach USD 13 billion by 2026 backed by the government's Heal in India initiative.

Dr Manika Khanna, an infertility specialist and laparoscopic surgeon and founder of Gaudium IVF while commenting on promoting India as an accessible medical travel destination abroad stated "The rising prevalence of late parenthood has increased the incidence of infertility due to rapidly declining egg reserves in women across the world. Over the years, the success rate of IVF treatments in our country has driven people from around the globe to travel to India. However, Fertility is an emotional journey, and it is crucial to cultivate self-compassion towards maintaining hope and combating fertility issues with patience and a positive attitude. This is exactly when the government can jump right in and provide assurance to those seeking help by reaffirming our motto 'Athihi Devo Bhava', backed by a solid communication strategy and insightful brand campaigns equivalent to that of 'Incredible India', to promote the strengths of Indian healthcare abroad with a pivotal focus on an individual's mental, emotional, and social well-being."

Medical Tourism refers to the industry where international patients travel across the border for medical treatments. In recent years, India has emerged as a major medical Tourism hub and is now considered among the top 6 medical value travel destinations in the world. IVF contributes significantly to the growth of Indian Medical Tourism. Since its inception, IVF growth and the enormous success rate has been well-received by people around the globe. India has evolved as a pioneer in many high-end and result-oriented IVF treatments. This has drawn the attention of aspiring parents all over the world.

India's main advantage is the low cost at which it can provide world-class healthcare. The medical visa process must be smoothened over and made available easily. E-visas should be one option for patients but must not be the only one. Visa on arrival for medical treatment can further boost the tourists' footfall.

"Looking at our population demographic, even though 65 per cent of people are under 35, infertility is a much bigger challenge than we perceive now. Our unrivaled knowledge, top-notch doctors, extensive experience, and advanced IVF procedures have enabled patients fly in from more than 30 countries across the world. Egg freezing also helps women fighting against cancer. In one such case, a patient of ours flew in from New York and got her eggs frozen before undergoing her chemotherapies. After a complete remission of her cancer, she got married and came back later with her husband. We used her frozen eggs and delivered a beautiful baby who now is a healthy 7-year-old child." further added Dr Khanna.

The cost-effective medical treatment and the availability of highly skilled and experienced medical workforce makes India one of the first choices for people looking for a hassle-free and effective treatment. Its rapidly growing medical tourism industry has put Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kochi on the globe for millions of people across Asia and Africa, who turn to these cities for all their surgical needs.

Gaudium IVF & Gynae Solutions Centre is one of the leading-approved fertility clinics of the country. It was set up with a mission to provide state-of-the-art infertility treatments to couples in India and around the globe. The institute is known for utilising the most advanced reproductive technology in treating infertility issues for both men and women.

Gaudium IVF is one of the first clinics in India which has performed a record number of milestone cases in a short span of time including a case that had 15 failed IVF cycles (the highest ever reported) from different parts of the world by successfully delivering a healthy baby.

