Bangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): GBW's unique structured, programmatic approach to end-to-end customer feedback management solution, that leverages the proprietary survey set up, management, reporting and analytics platform - KODO, was behind the study of spending patterns and buying behaviour of Outlook India's readers and subscribers in the current scenario.

The solution was conceived using Design Thinking principles and further developed using the PlatformationTM approach, Sonata's unique framework for digital transformation. This is Sonata's first fully customized program for the Indian market. Functionally and technically, jointly managed by the Indian and Australian teams, the study ran virtually in three mini survey campaigns via email for Outlook India subscribers, website and social media page visitors.

"The Outlook India Mood of the Nation survey exceeded client expectations with its response rate and garnered extremely useful insights on buying behaviours and customer willingness to spend. This is a game changer. I believe this is a great example of how the Sonata - GBW enhanced CX (CXe) framework can be implemented to set up an end-to-end CX strategy based on measurements, using the GBW KODO platform to correlate operational data to CX data to get meaningful insights to act on and continuously improve customer experience across all channels, " said Srikar Reddy, MD & CEO, Sonata Software.

"We are very happy with the smooth and seamless integration of our entities - Sonata and GBW- which was well- demonstrated with the successful implementation of the Outlook India Mood of the Nation program. We are excited to add Sonata's deep and extensive technical expertise and geographical outreach to our proven domain capabilities and present an unbeatable range of offerings to clients," added Grant Salmon, CEO of GBW.

"GBW/Sonata enabled Outlook with a robust and responsive platform was able to drive a very insightful study of the Mood-of-the-Nation. The data analysis and insighting that this platform enabled was truly world-class, the icing on the cake was the speed with which the platform was activated for our survey - in a span of two weeks. Truly unprecedented in many ways," said Indranil Roy (CEO - Outlook Group).

Sonata's acquisition of GBW, the Australia headquartered global CX measurement company in April this year was to address the growing needs of customers wanting to implement end-to-end CX strategies combining CX data with OX i.e. operational data and enhance customer experience directly correlating to business metric and employee incentivisation. The Outlook Mood-of-the-Nation project is an endorsement of that strategy of how quickly such an initiative can be set up and run showcasing the power of the GBW KODO platform.

Since the acquisition, Sonata and GBW have gone to each other's clients with this joint value proposition and find the results extremely gratifying. Clients are endorsing the view that they need a more integrated CX strategy, rather than a solo approach.

