Business News | GeM Strengthens Digital, Transparent and Inclusive Public Procurement Ecosystem in India

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The Government e Marketplace (GeM) has strengthened India's shift towards a technology-driven, transparent and citizen-centric governance system by enabling more efficient public procurement since its launch on 9 August 2016, according the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The platform has transitioned public procurement from a manual and fragmented process to a digital and data-driven system, reducing human interface, improving transparency and widening access to government procurement opportunities for businesses across the country.

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GeM has also contributed to improving Ease of Doing Business by allowing enterprises of all sizes to participate in government procurement through online onboarding, transparent bidding mechanisms and end-to-end digital contract management.

According to the data shared by the ministry, participation of micro and small enterprises (MSEs) has grown significantly, rising from 2,396 in 2016-17 to over 11.9 lakh at present. Procurement from MSEs increased from Rs 69 crore to more than Rs 8.69 lakh crore, while the number of orders rose from 2,994 to over 2.17 crore during the same period.

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The platform has also expanded inclusivity across different groups. Women-owned MSEs increased from 268 in 2016-17 to over 2.16 lakh, with procurement rising from Rs 8 crore to more than Rs 93,327 crore. Startup participation grew from 88 to over 40,000 entities, with procurement increasing from Rs 2 crore to over Rs 61,400 crore. SC/ST MSE participation also rose from 38 to over 66,000, with procurement value exceeding Rs 21,800 crore.

GeM has further supported public service delivery, especially in the health sector, facilitating procurement of over 324 crore vaccine doses and 199 crore syringes, along with medical kits for Vande Bharat trains, diagnostic equipment and other healthcare supplies.

The platform is using artificial intelligence-based tools, advanced analytics and digital monitoring systems to improve efficiency and transparency in procurement processes.

GeM remains aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat by enabling participation of MSEs, startups, women entrepreneurs, cooperatives and rural enterprises in public procurement.

Speaking on the occasion, GeM CEO Mihir Kumar said, "Over the past twelve years, GeM has contributed to building a transparent, efficient and inclusive public procurement ecosystem. It has enabled participation of enterprises, including MSEs, startups and local manufacturers, and strengthened access to government procurement in a structured and transparent manner, supporting public service delivery and expanding economic opportunities."

He added that the platform continues to function as a digital system supporting procurement and service delivery across government institutions. (ANI)

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