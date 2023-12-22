BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: Sony Sports Network, the premier destination for football in India, has joined hands with Bollywood's Gen Z superstar and youth icon - Kartik Aaryan, who is known to be a die-hard football fan, to become their Brand Ambassador for football. Sony Sports Network has launched the 'Your Home of Football' campaign featuring Kartik Aaryan's love for the game along with its extensive football portfolio. During his partnership with Sony Sports Network, Kartik will be seen promoting LIVE football action on Sony Sports Network around the year with 900+ matches from marquee football tournaments and leagues which include UEFA EURO 2024, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, UEFA Nations League, Bundesliga, Emirates FA Cup, Durand Cup and Roshn Saudi League amongst others.

Kartik Aaryan who has enthralled audiences with stellar performances on the silver screen is also known for his enthusiasm and fandom for the game of football. His love for the game began at an early age and he is a dedicated Real Madrid fan, the most successful club in the history of the UEFA Champions League.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India:

"It gives us immense pleasure to announce Kartik Aaryan as the Brand Ambassador of football on Sony Sports Network. Kartik is a true star on the silver screen and a passionate voice for football which resonates very well with audiences. We aim to connect with the Indian youth and create a deeper engagement with our ever-growing football viewers through Kartik Aaryan for our diverse portfolio of football offerings that includes the live telecast of over 900 football matches and positions Sony Sports Network as the premier destination for football."

Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood Actor & Brand Ambassador for Football on Sony Sports Network:

"I have been an ardent football fan since I was a child and I feel privileged to partner with Sony Sports Network for promoting a sport that is so close to my heart. Sony Sports Network will be home to some of the best footballing action for the year ahead from UEFA EURO 2024 to UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga and more. I am excited about the football broadcast calendar which will showcase the best players and teams from across the world. I'm really looking forward to watching my favourite footballers play on the ground and meet them. I can't wait to share the adrenaline rush in the stadium with other football fanatics and live the madness!"

Armed with the vision of reaching out to a wider stratum of Indian audiences and bringing them closer to the game, Sony Sports Network has launched the first film from the 'Your Home of Football' campaign which will be followed by four additional films in the coming weeks. The films featuring Kartik Aaryan will showcase the broadcaster's repertoire of football offerings along with the actor's deep love for the game.

Film: Every Football Fan is Different

The film is an ode to the fans of the various football properties on Sony Sports Network, highlighting the broadcaster's depth of football content. In the film, Kartik is seen essaying the role of the different types of fans for different leagues and tournaments while donning their team jerseys. All with one common link between all the offerings: establishing that there is only one destination for all these football fans and that is Sony Sports Network.

Link to film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMNzmCYJnSQ

Fans can watch the LIVE coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, Emirates FA Cup, Bundesliga, Roshn Saudi League, UEFA EURO 2024, Europa League, UEFA Conference League, UEFA Nations League, Durand Cup and more on Sony Sports Network. For the latest updates from the world of sport, follow the Sony Sports Network on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

