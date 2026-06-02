Business News | GENXAI Analytics Limited IPO Opens on Friday, June 05, 2026

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: GenXAI Analytics Limited is a technology-driven enterprise performance & analytics solutions provider, proposing to open its Initial Public Offering on Friday, June 05, 2026, aiming to raise ₹ 54.66 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

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The issue size is 47,28,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 110 - ₹ 116 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

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- Qualified Institutional Buyer - Not more than 21,54,000 Equity Shares- Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 6,46,200 Equity Shares- Individual Investors - Not less than 15,07,800 Equity Shares- Market Maker - Issue of 2,40,000 Equity Shares - Employee Reservation - Issue of 1,80,000 Equity Shares The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for capital expenditure for the development of new products, repayment of borrowings, working capital requirements, and the general corporate purposes. The anchor bidding is on Thursday, June 04, 2026. The issue will open on Friday, June 05, 2026, and will close on Tuesday, June 09, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager of the Issue is Choice Capital Advisors Private Limited, and the Registrar is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Mr. Rakesh Agarwal, Managing Director of GenXAI Analytics Limited, expressed, "This IPO marks a significant milestone in the growth journey of GenXAI Analytics Limited. Over the years, we have evolved from a consulting-led organization into a technology-driven analytics and AI solutions provider, focused on delivering value-driven digital transformation services to enterprises across industries.

This IPO represents not just a fundraising event, but a stepping stone towards scaling our capabilities and strengthening our market presence. The proceeds from the issue will support the development of new products and technology solutions, strengthen our working capital position, enable strategic investments in infrastructure and talent, and support our long-term growth vision."

Mr. Ratiraj Tibrewal, Director of Choice Capital Advisors Private Limited, said, "India's digital transformation and enterprise analytics industry is witnessing strong momentum, driven by rapid adoption of AI, cloud technologies, automation, and data-driven decision-making across businesses. We believe this evolving landscape presents significant long-term opportunities for technology-focused companies like GenXAI Analytics Limited.

The Company has demonstrated significant growth with its diversified technology solutions spanning ERP, EPM, Data Engineering & Analytics, Application Development, and Generative AI solutions. The company's focus on innovation, customer-centric execution, and scalable business model positions it well to capitalize on the growing demand for enterprise digital transformation services.

The proposed IPO is an important milestone in the company's growth journey and is expected to support expansion initiatives, development of new products and solutions, strengthening of working capital, and enhancement of operational capabilities."

About GenXAI Analytics Limited

GenXAI Analytics Limited is a technology-driven enterprise performance and analytics solutions provider company, engaged in enabling enterprises to streamline business-critical workflows, enhance system performance, & improve operational efficiency. Their solutions span across Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Data Engineering & Analytics, Application Development, Generative AI solutions, and Web Development & Design

In FY25, The Company achieved a Revenue of ₹ 2,853.18 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 1,002.70 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 660.89 Lakhs.

For the nine-month period ended December 2025, The Company achieved a Revenue of ₹ 6,427.21 Lakh, EBITDA of ₹ 1,897.32 Lakh & PAT of ₹ 1,065.89 Lakh.

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