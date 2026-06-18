Business News | GenXAI Bets Big on Defence AI with ShortOrbit Partnership, Eyes USD 100 Million Growth Potentials

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: GenXAI, a fast-growing global EPM and AI company has joined hands with ShortOrbit Defence, a deep-technology company building AI-powered defence systems. This partnership puts homegrown Indian artificial intelligence at the centre of next-generation defence. The tie-up brings GenXAI's AI platforms into mission-critical defence applications.

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The partnership grew out of a working relationship taking up co-innovation approach in various business segments with Content AI platform developed by GenXAI as one of its kind. ShortOrbit Defence went on to acquire a specialised Vision AI model from that platform which is now integrated into SDRStrike Pro, an indigenous Software Defined Radio Testing Software being delivered to the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

This platform capability deployment is a clear demonstration of GenXAI's core belief: that Indian-built AI can meet the highest standards of security, precision, and reliability demanded by national defence. The same technology foundation now supports a broader suite of ShortOrbit products, including the post-quantum cryptographic platform CipherStrike Pro and the secure documentation system CryptoDoc.

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As part of the partnership, Rakesh Agrawal, Founder and Executive Chairman of GenXAI, joins the board of ShortOrbit Defence as Executive Advisor. An IIM Lucknow alumnus with more than 25 years of leadership experience, he will help guide the company's product strategy and its expansion into key international markets.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for GenXAI as it enters a new chapter as a listed company. It also deepens the company's commitment to building world-class AI in India, for India and the world. "We reaffirm our commitment to India's AI vision and the mission of Viksit Bharat," said Rakesh Agrawal, Founder and Executive Chairman of GenXAI. This partnership is about more than technology. It is about proving that AI developed in India can compete and lead on the world stage, and about building the talent, skills, and industry readiness that will carry that ambition forward for years to come."

The partnership also advances the goal of self-reliance in defence technology. By replacing dependence on foreign systems with indigenous innovation, it strengthens the path for Indian-built solutions to reach international markets while easing pressure on domestic defence budgets through home-grown production.

"India's future security will not be defined by the technologies we import, but by the technologies we create. At ShortOrbit, we are building intelligent defence systems that empower our nation to detect, understand, and respond to emerging threats with complete technological sovereignty. This partnership is more than the development of an advanced Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System; it is a foundational step toward our larger vision of building a fully indigenous Electronic Warfare ecosystem for India. By combining ShortOrbit's defence technology expertise with GenXAI's artificial intelligence capabilities, we are creating systems that can perceive, understand, and respond to modern threats with unprecedented speed and intelligence. Together, we are advancing India's journey toward self-reliance in defence technology while shaping the next generation of AI-powered security solutions." said Harsh Vardhan Singh Rao, Founder & CEO, ShortOrbit Technologies Pvt. Ltd. & ShortOrbit Defence Consortium Private Limited

The alliance is supported by an experienced leadership group, including ShortOrbit co-founders Harsh Vardhan Singh Rao and Runjhun Singh Rana, and advisor Manoj Chugh, a veteran of four decades in technology leadership. Together, GenXAI and ShortOrbit Defence intend to demonstrate that India can be not only a consumer of advanced defence technology, but a confident global supplier of it.

For GenXAI, the partnership reflects a larger purpose that extends well past defence. For GenXAI, AI is a national capability worth nurturing, not just a product to sell. Partnerships like this one are a way to push that idea forward, by supporting AI education and skilling, growing a strong base of engineering and research talent, and helping Indian industry adopt advanced AI without hesitation.

When its models are put to work in tough, real-world settings, GenXAI sees a chance to train the next generation of AI engineers, giving them room to learn, build, and experiment. The company is convinced that scaling AI the right way means investing in people just as much as in technology, and that India's real edge will come from a workforce that truly understands the tools shaping tomorrow. We partnered with Jain University (Bangalore) to launch specialized Master's Degree programs in AI, Machine Learning, and Cybersecurity. Together, we will nurture the leaders and innovators who will define India's AI-powered future.

GenXAI, has won the Anaplan Delivery Capability Award FY2026, a recognition that points to the company's strength in delivering complex, high-impact planning projects on the Anaplan platform. For a firm that has built its name on getting transformation right rather than simply talking about it, the award lands as a meaningful marker of how far it has come.

About GenXAI

GenXAI is an artificial intelligence company building advanced AI platforms designed to drive innovation at scale across industries. Committed to India's AI vision and the mission of Viksit Bharat, GenXAI focuses on developing world-class technology while advancing AI education, talent development, and industry readiness. The company recently entered a new phase of growth as a listed company.

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