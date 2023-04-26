Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI/PNN): Genzeon, a leading provider of intelligent automation, security, compliance, cloud, and managed services for healthcare and retail markets, today announced the opening of its second office in India, located in the thriving tech hub of Pune. This strategic expansion aims to harness Pune's rich technology talent pool, which is supported by world-class universities and technical schools, to accelerate the development of innovative solutions in AI, machine learning, and intelligent automation.

Venkat Thumula, Founder & CEO, Genzeon, remarked, "Our expansion into Pune is a testament to our commitment to investing in global talent, supporting our rapidly growing client base, and strengthening our position as a leader in healthcare and retail technology solutions. We are confident that Pune's diverse and highly skilled talent will be a driving force behind our continued success."

The new Pune office marks a significant milestone in Genzeon's business operations and expansion plans, positioning the company to better serve clients in the United States and worldwide, especially amid the challenging macroeconomic environment. Genzeon's unique value proposition, which combines deep domain expertise in healthcare and retail with unparalleled technology proficiency, enables the company to offer exceptional value acceleration to its clients through a global delivery model.

Over the next 6 to 12 months, Genzeon expects to grow its Pune team to more than 100 associates, focusing on roles such as product engineering, product management, project management, AI, data engineering, and data science. The company also plans to hire AWS and Azure Cloud Architects and other engineering talent in the future.

This expansion also enables Genzeon to accelerate development in its Health Intelligence Platform (HiP).

As part of its commitment to attracting and retaining top talent, Genzeon offers competitive compensation and unrivaled development and learning opportunities, fostering a culture of empowerment, human connection, and accountability. By building deep partnerships with educational institutions in the Pune market, Genzeon aims to position itself as the "Destination Employer of Choice" for the region's aspiring talent.

To ensure seamless integration with its existing operations and overall company culture, Genzeon will maintain a strong focus on its core values and mission, which is to "Advance highly effective, secure, and innovative technology solutions for healthcare and retail clients." The new Pune office will be equipped with world-class infrastructure and technology to create an exceptional experience for employees and clients, adhering to the best practice security and data privacy standards.

Genzeon's expansion in Pune will not only strengthen its relationships with current clients but also create new opportunities for innovation and collaboration. The company is actively engaging with local universities and institutions, such as C-DAC, Dr. D.Y. Patil Institute of Management and Research and Amity University, to foster research and development in the healthcare and retail sectors.

At Genzeon, we are proud to be a leading provider of IT services and solutions for the retail and healthcare industries. Our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is at the core of everything we do. We offer a comprehensive suite of offerings that includes intelligent automation, security, compliance, cloud, and managed services. Our healthcare technology expertise helps organizations improve patient outcomes and streamline their operations, while our solutions for the retail industry enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth. At Genzeon, we are dedicated to delivering value to our clients through cutting-edge technology and exceptional service.

