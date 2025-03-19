VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 19: Gera Developments Private Limited (GDPL), pioneers of Real Estate business, and award-winning creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa, Bengaluru and California (USA), performed the auspicious Bhoomi Poojan for 'Gera's Joy on the Treetops', bringing its path-breaking ChildCentric® Homes now to West Pune (Hinjawadi). This milestone event was graced by the company's management, including Chairman, Kumar Gera; Managing Director, Mr Rohit Gera; President - US Operations, Mr Nikhil Gera; CEO, Gulzar Malhotra; Vice President - Corporate, Mrs Diya Gera Mehta, alongside the senior leadership team, homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders, reinforcing the brand's commitment to redefining family living.

Following the resounding success of ChildCentric® Homes in East Pune (Kharadi), where the concept has transformed urban family living, Gera Developments is now set to bring the same revolutionary lifestyle experience to West Pune (Hinjawadi). With Gera's Joy on the Treetops, families in this fast-growing IT hub will now have access to a unique ecosystem designed to nurture children's holistic growth while providing parents with convenience, security, and world-class amenities right at their doorsteps.

A vision for the future

Commenting on the project, Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments Private Limited, said, "ChildCentric® Homes are designed to create an environment where children can thrive, while offering unmatched convenience and comfort to parents. The success of our ChildCentric® Homes projects in East Pune has demonstrated the immense value this concept brings to modern families. With Gera's Joy on the Treetops, we are thrilled to introduce this revolutionary lifestyle to West Pune, setting a new benchmark for child-centric living. Hinjawadi is an exciting suburb as it offers the most affordable housing combined with metro rail access making it a compelling destination for home buyers."

Expanding the ChildCentric® Homes Legacy

Gera's Joy on the Treetops marks the 5th ChildCentric® Homes project in Pune and the 6th overall, including one in Goa. The overwhelming trust placed in this pioneering concept is evident, with over 4,000+ families choosing ChildCentric® Homes as their preferred way of life.

Beyond homeownership, ChildCentric® Homes have also proven to be a sound investment, delivering 15-20% higher rental yields compared to conventional residences.

Following the success of ChildCentric® Homes in East Pune, Gera's Joy on the Treetops marks the expansion of this revolutionary concept to West Pune (Hinjawadi), reinforcing the growing demand for thoughtfully designed spaces that prioritize both family well-being and investment value, shaping the future of urban living.

A new benchmark in family living

Gera's Joy on the Treetops spans across 10.7 acres with a total development potential of 2.3 million sq. ft. & gross development value of Rs. 1700 crores and is set to be a landmark residential community of over 1700 homes offering 2 & 3 bedroom duplex and single level apartments. Among its standout amenities is the electric go-kart racing track, setting a new standard for recreation. Other key amenities include a half Olympic-sized swimming pool, a state-of-the-art bowling alley, a mini-theatre, squash courts, and a futsal court. The project also boasts a 35,000+ sq ft Clubhouse, and 1,50,000+ sq ft of open areas, fostering a vibrant community experience. Enhancing the lifestyle offerings, the podium-level eco-deck garden provides a tranquil retreat with panoramic views of the hills, seamlessly balancing nature with urban living.

Celebrity-led academies and future-ready living

Upholding the ChildCentric® Homes promise , Gera's Joy on the Treetops continues to provide an unparalleled learning and development ecosystem for children through nine celebrity-led academies, including the Shankar Mahadevan Academy, Shiamak Davar's Institute for Performing Arts, Mahesh Bhupathi Tennis Academies, Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools, Badminton Gurukul, an initiative by Pullela Gopichand, Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation, IndiKarting by Rayomand Banajee, Nisha Millet's Swimming Academy, and Dale Carnegie Training India. These partnerships enable children to pursue their passions under the guidance of industry experts, setting a foundation for excellence in performing arts, sports, and personal development.

Beyond amenities, Gera's Joy on the Treetops prioritises sustainable and future-ready living with rainwater harvesting, energy-efficient lighting, high-speed internet connectivity, smart home features like video door phones and modular kitchens, ensuring a seamless and eco-conscious lifestyle for residents.

Strategic location & connectivity

Situated at Megapolis Circle, Hinjawadi Phase 3, Gera's Joy on the Treetops offers seamless connectivity to Pune's IT and business hubs. With its proximity to the upcoming metro station and well-landscaped access roads, the project ensures unmatched convenience for professionals and families alike.

With construction now underway, Gera's Joy on the Treetops is set to redefine community living in Hinjawadi, blending innovation, sustainability, and family-first design to create a truly exceptional residential experience. Prospective homebuyers can visit the Gera's Joy on the Treetops sales office at Hotel TipTop International, Wakad, where show flats are ready for viewing.

About Gera Developments Private Limited:

Gera Developments Private Limited (GDPL), a reputed brand for over 50 years, is one of the pioneers of the Real Estate business in Pune. Recognised as the creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru, the brand has established a global presence through developments in California, USA. GDPL prides itself on providing long-term value to customers, by having a distinct customer-first approach. The philosophy at Gera of "Let's Outdo" rests on the trinity of Innovation, Transparency, and Enhanced Customer Experience. It is at the heart of Gera's effort to infuse innovation and transparency in Real Estate and home building, with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics of their customers, while upholding the premium living experience. Accordingly, there are many 'firsts' that stand to Gera's credit.

The company introduced a 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate, consisting of Preventive Maintenance & Repairs, and provision of insurance on buildings way back in 2004 for the first time in India. RERA mandated the same only in 2017. Gera also introduced India's first and only 7-year warranty in Real Estate. They have designed and launched a pathbreaking concept, the award-winning ChildCentric® Homes, which revolutionised the Real Estate sector for both, the developer and the home buyer. Other revolutionary and highly successful product lines have been IntelliplexesTM, SkyVillasTM, and The Imperium series. In their 50th year, the company launched yet another first-of-its-kind industry initiative--Gera's Home Equity Power--by providing financial flexibility to customers to withdraw funds from their prior payments to meet financial emergencies.

These products are matched by the services of the GeraWorld® Mobile App, which brings speed, convenience, and transparency to the buyer, enhancing customer experience. Gera has also launched the Club Outdo initiative, a tech-driven loyalty and referral program that provides multiple benefits, offers, and community engagement opportunities to existing and new customers.

The company emphasises delivering value-added experiences to customers, with projects designed around the evolving needs of their customers. Driven by trust, quality, a customer-first mindset, and innovation, the brand has won several national and international awards on both, the product and service fronts.

Gera continues to be ranked amongst the Top 50 Great Mid-Size WorkplacesTM 2024 in India by the Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Institute for seven years in a row. This year, we have also been proudly recognised as one of India's Best WorkplacesTM in Real Estate Industry and India's Best WorkplacesTM in Building a Culture of Innovation for All.

Gera envisions raising the standards of Real Estate in India. As we redefine new standards of service orientation, product innovation, real estate marketing, and brand building, we are consistently generating fresh value for its stakeholders, while setting new benchmarks for the industry.

Please visit www.gera.in for more information

