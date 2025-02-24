VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: Gera Developments Private Limited, the pioneers of real estate business, and the award-winning creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru has appointed Mr. Anthony Nelson Gonsalves as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over three decades of experience in civil engineering and real estate development, Anthony will be responsible for spearheading multiple projects across Pune, driving operational excellence, and strengthening the company's growth trajectory.

Anthony has an extensive background in managing large-scale real estate projects, having previously held leadership roles at Dynamix Group and Synergy Property Development Services Pvt. Ltd. His impressive portfolio includes landmark developments such as the design closure of Adventz Tower Dubai, which won Best Residential Tower MENA in 2015 at the World Architecture Awards, as well as the Riviera Tower in Sharjah. He has also delivered prominent projects across Delhi, Gurugram, and Mumbai, including luxury residences and hospitality developments.

Speaking on the appointment, Gulzar Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gera Developments Private Limited, said, "We are delighted to welcome Anthony Gonsalves to the leadership team at Gera. His vast experience in real estate and construction, coupled with his strategic approach to project execution, aligns perfectly with our vision for innovation and quality. We are confident that his leadership will contribute significantly to our ongoing and future developments."

A qualified civil engineer, Anthony holds a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from WIT and an LLM in Construction Law and Arbitration from Robert Gordon University. His expertise in implementing international best practices in quality, safety, design efficiency, and program management will further enhance Gera's operational efficiencies and commitment to excellence.

Anthony's appointment comes at a time when Gera Developments is actively developing multiple projects across Pune, with further expansions planned by the second quarter of FY26, significantly increasing the total area under development. Gera is driving this significant expansion by leveraging technology interventions developed within its Innovation Lab, Gera's iLab. These advancements are helping optimize operations and enabling the company to effectively scale its projects and services.

Gera Developments Private Limited remains committed to delivering high-quality projects while upholding its legacy of trust and customer excellence in the real estate sector. With Anthony leading construction operations, the company is set to further strengthen its industry leadership through innovation and customer-first solutions.

