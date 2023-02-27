Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and the diversified online marketplace, will now provide its customers to avail of a Gold Loan through its website and app. In India, the cultural and economic significance of gold is profound. Many people consider the precious metal to be a representation of purity, wealth, and fortune. In India, people even consider gold as a secure form of investment and a means of wealth preservation as well. In February 2023, gold prices continued to remain above the Rs 5700/gram level. Individuals can avail of a loan amount of Rs 5000 up to Rs 2 crores at a Gold loan interest rate between 9.50 per cent and 28 per cent p.a. for a tenure of 12 months. Currently, Bajaj Markets is providing the Gold loan option through Bajaj Finserv. Some of the key features of a Gold loan are:

- Easy Repayment Solutions: Pay regular EMIs or opt to pay interest periodically

Also Read | Bestiality in Delhi: Man Caught on Camera Raping Stray Dog in Hari Nagar, Probe On.

- Part Release Facility: One can release pledged gold items partially when necessary by repaying the equivalent amount

- Transparency in Evaluation: The market value of the deposited gold articles is carefully evaluated and calculated using industry-grade karat metres

Also Read | Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Exit Poll Results 2023: From Date To Time and Live Streaming Details, Know Everything About Exit Polls Ahead of North East Assembly Election Result.

- Industry Best Safety Protocols: The gold items are stored in high-quality vaults in motion detector-equipped rooms and monitored 24*7

- Effortless Application Process: The process of applying for a Gold loan is speedy and transparent

- Part-Prepayment & Foreclosures: While taking a gold loan, one is given the option to either repay part of the amount or foreclose the entire loan, with no additional cost incurred

One must be between the age of 21 and 70 years to avail of a gold loan and must consider certain crucial factors like loan amount offered, rate of interest, applicable charges, tenure, lender's credibility and repayment schedule before pledging their valuable gold.

Avail the best options for a gold loan by visiting the website at www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or from the Bajaj Markets app available on Play Store & App Store.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)