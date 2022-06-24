New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): A powerful blend of cool, clean, and convenient is what most buyers aim for when searching for a new air conditioning system.

As one of the leading AC brands in India, Hitachi Cooling & Heating India understands customer expectations and builds products that effectively fulfil them.

The latest range of ACs from the brand comes with a host of exciting features to upgrade the cooling experience of the customers and offer a new level of convenience.

For instance, the Shizen and Kiyora split ACs from the brand come with an Ambience Light feature to help the customers create that perfect relaxing ambience at their home. With three different ambience modes and lights, the feature enhances the usability and aesthetics of these air conditioners.

Keeping the internal components of the AC clean is an absolute must to ensure efficient and lasting performance. The latest Hitachi smart ACs are equipped with FrostWash technology to automatically clean the IDU coil at regular intervals and keep it dust-free. There's also an Auto Filter Cleaning Technology to keep the filter AC clean, and the air cool and fresh.

Thanks to the airCloud Home app, Hitachi's Wi-Fi-enabled ACs can also be conveniently managed from smartphones. Moreover, once the AC is paired with the app, it can also be controlled through voice assistants and smart speakers like Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

The wide range of innovative features and technologies make Hitachi ACs the perfect choice for every household this summer. Browse through the latest range of smart ACs from the brand to bring home an appliance that will introduce you to a new world of redefined cooling, comfort, and convenience.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is a joint venture company of Johnson Controls, US and Hitachi Appliances, Japan. The joint venture has combined the rich heritage and innovative technology of Hitachi with the industry-leading expertise and a global network of Johnson Controls. The partnership is aimed at addressing the cooling needs faster, smarter and much more efficiently than ever before.

The customers stand to benefit from the company's world-class R&D centers, where researchers work tirelessly to provide innovative solutions and quality products that are designed to meet every expectation. Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Company has a global presence, out of which India unit is called "Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited".

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited manufactures a wide range of products under Hitachi brand, such as room air-conditioners (Split & Window ACs) to commercial air-conditioners including Chiller, Cassette Air conditioners, Ductable air-conditioners & VRF systems. The company is not just limited to making air conditioners but also, into trading of Refrigerators.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited's headquarter is situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat with manufacturing plant in Kadi, Gujarat. Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is amongst the top air-conditioning companies in India.

