New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Like all the other electrical appliances, air-conditioning units also undergo natural wear and tear.

Regular servicing is the most effective solution to ensure optimal functioning. Experts from Hitachi Cooling & Heating, one of India's leading AC brands, recommend that their customers get their ACs serviced before the summer arrives and the mercury starts soaring.

With its wide range of energy-efficient products, the customer-centric brand offers professional AC maintenance services to deliver enhanced convenience to the customers.

People rely on air-conditioning units to keep their homes and offices cool and comfortable during the summer months. But for the AC unit to deliver the expected cooling performance, all the vital components inside the unit should function flawlessly. Therefore, we recommend our customers to get their ACs regularly serviced by the company authorized service team, especially before the summer, for optimal cooling.

The brand already has an extensive presence across the country and makes use of high-tech, automated, and non-automated mediums to ensure that customers can effortlessly get their ACs serviced by the company.

Our technicians periodically clean the AC unit during a service visit and lubricate the internal components to ensure the AC is clean and functions flawlessly. In case of emergencies, we also offer priority responses. To make it easy for our customers, we have a robust customer care team that ensures every service request is attended to promptly. Customers can reach us 24/7 by calling on a dedicated customer care number, visiting our website, emailing us, downloading our App, or even sending a message on WhatsApp.

It is always wise to get an air conditioner serviced by qualified professionals for the best results. Hitachi customers can raise service requests through any of the following mediums - Download App: Android and iOS.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is a joint venture company of Johnson Controls, US and Hitachi Appliances, Japan. Through this joint venture, we have combined the rich heritage and innovative technology of Hitachi with industry-leading expertise and a global network of Johnson Controls. The partnership is aimed at addressing the cooling needs faster, smarter and much more efficiently than ever before. Our customers will stand to benefit from our world-class R&D centres, where our researchers work tirelessly to provide innovative solutions and quality products that are designed to meet every expectation. Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Company has a global presence, out of which India unit is called "Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited".

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited manufactures a wide range of products under the Hitachi brand, such as room air-conditioners (Split & Window ACs) to commercial air-conditioners including Chiller, Cassette Air conditioners, Ductable air-conditioners & VRF systems. Our company is not just limited to making air conditioners but also, into trading of Refrigerators.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited's headquarter is situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat with a manufacturing plant in Kadi, Gujarat. Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is amongst the top air-conditioning companies in India.

Website: www.hitachiaircom.in, Email: customercare@jci-hitachi.com, Call or WhatsApp: +91 756788-4848.

