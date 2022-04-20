New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/PNN): GetCourse, the leading all-in-one platform for creating and selling online courses, announced the launch of their GetAcademy, accelerator program that will bring together industry experts, and help entrepreneurs, coaches and bloggers build and start their own online coaching business.

India is the fastest-growing e-learning market in the Asia Pacific region. Online courses represent the new way of getting a college education, there's a certain global trend and particularly in India the online skill sharing market is expected to progress at 20 per cent CAGR during 2022-2025.

Indian gurus like Ravi Shankar have already been trusting GetCourse to run their online academies on the platform. GetAcademy crowns a 8-year experience of GetCourse on online education market, with its expansion to India the company is planning to help local experts and coaches monetize their knowledge and ideas easily.

GetAcademy will provide entrepreneurs and businesses with expert insight and actionable skills to enable them to launch and scale their own high-performing course businesses as well as get the tools they need to carve their path to success.

Over the past 8 years GetCourse has been dominating the EdTech market: more than 15,000 entrepreneurs and businesses in different niches (soft and hard skills) all over the world are using GetCourse to create and sell their digital products, and these courses have brought in $650 million worth of revenue to their creators to date.

"Our idea is to empower thousands of people in India to escape the jobs that no longer fulfill them and help realize their dreams by sharing their knowledge and skills, kind of turn their unique expertise into an online coaching business," - says Julia Ponomareva, Head of GetCourse India. "We're looking for like-minded creators who want to become digital entrepreneurs or take their business to the next level. And we are thrilled to launch this specially designed project in India where it's a huge need in education. With these best practices we've summed up, it's going to be a game changer."

GetCourse is an international EdTech startup (Goldman Sachs invested) that makes it easy for entrepreneurs and businesses of any size to create, market, and sell their own customized online courses. GetCourse is an all-in-one platform that combines LMS, website builder, email marketing, process automation, payments, analytics, CRM and more to grow your online business.

