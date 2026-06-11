Business News | GHIAL Remits Rs 12.28 Crore Interim Dividend to Telangana Government

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) on Thursday announced the remittance of an interim dividend of around Rs 12.28 crore to the Government of Telangana, as per a Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) official.

The total dividend payout totalled over Rs 49.14 crore for the financial year 2025-26, as per the company statement.

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"GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) has announced the remittance of an interim dividend of approximately ₹12.28 crore to the Government of Telangana, reflecting its continued commitment to delivering consistent value to its stakeholders," the release said.

According to the release, the recent remittance follows an earlier dividend payout of Rs 36.85 crore made in February 2026 to the Government of Telangana.

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"The total dividend distribution amounted to over Rs 49.14 crore for the financial year 2025-26 declared at 100%. Since the inception of operations by GHIAL, a total of ₹149.87 Cr dividends paid to Government of Telangana," the release said.

In another development, GHIAL announced commissioning of Cargo Terminal 2 at Hyderabad International Airport. The terminal is designed to meet the rising demand for domestic and international cargo and will deliver a next-generation infrastructure platform for airlines, freight forwarders, logistics operators, and regulatory agencies.

The new terminal, which is spread across an area of 16864 sqm, has been engineered for operational efficiency and long-term scalability, as per the release. Additionally, it will start operations with a handling capacity of around 50,000 metric tonnes per annum, with dedicated expansion areas enabling capacity to double to 100,000 metric tonnes per annum, as per the press release.

Kadhir Kadhiravan, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, said, "The commissioning of the second Cargo Terminal 2 is a defining moment for GHIAL and for Hyderabad's emergence as a leading air cargo and logistics gateway in Asia. This facility is not simply an addition to our infrastructure portfolio; it is a statement of intent. We have built the new terminal to serve the most demanding cargo verticals, from life-saving pharmaceuticals to time-critical express consignments, with the precision, speed, and reliability that global supply chains require." (ANI)

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