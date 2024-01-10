NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: GI Outsourcing, a leader in the UK Accounting Knowledge Process Outsourcing industry, has announced a significant expansion of its business operations with the start of its South Africa operations.

Commenting on the news, Vikas Chadha, Managing Director of GI Outsourcing, mentioned "Our recent expansion into South Africa marks a significant milestone in our growth journey, which has seen us double in size over the past two years, with momentum expected to continue, if not accelerate over the course of the next two years.

This strategic approach has led to the establishment of four offices in India, with plans to open another in the first half of 2024 and potentially two more within the following 18 months.

Our latest addition in South Africa adds to our global presence with our new office situated just outside Johannesburg. This office is dedicated to delivering a comprehensive outsourced audit solution for accounting firms"

The Audit market has never been so challenged with resource constraints, increased regulation, and inflation. We recognized the need to help solve this dilemma and we believe we have gone a long way to creating an enviable solution for the market.

What we are doing is like nothing you will have experienced from an external provider. GI is all about innovation, it's not just tried and tested, it's evolved and tested! We are uniquely able to do that through our group accountancy practices.

GI Outsourcing forms part of the Macalvins Group, with whom we often collaborate for training and to pilot new services. Macalvins Chartered Accountants is a registered PIE auditor. Being a PIE auditor upholds you to the highest standard with regular FRC and ICAEW QAD assessments. In conjunction with Macalvins Chartered Accountants, starting in 2022 and throughout 2023, we piloted Enhanced Audit Outsourcing Services in an incubated environment. A remarkable 70 to 80 percent of the Audit work is already being undertaken in South Africa.

Our offering is unique, allowing audit firms to outsource almost all of their audit work required to deliver comprehensive solutions to clients, leaving you to focus on RI review and client relationship management.

The choice of South Africa as a location was influenced by several factors.

Notably, it is an English-speaking nation with audit practices closely resembling those in the UK. Additionally, the time zone alignment, cultural similarities, and the parallels in the accountancy profession and auditing methodologies with the UK, particularly in embracing automation, make South Africa an ideal location.

The demand for services from the South African office has exceeded expectations, prompting plans for significant investment in expanding the base over the next twelve months. This expansion will introduce our valued clients to our outsourced service offerings. Our service offering in South Africa supported by our UK team stands out in the market for its comprehensiveness and uniqueness. It goes beyond other support service offerings in this space, providing a more complete solution compared to competitors. This expansion not only signifies our growth but also our commitment to providing innovative and expert solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients globally.

GI Outsourcing has entered strategic partnerships with renowned accounting institutes. It holds gold partnerships with ACCA, UK, and the Chartered Institute of Management accountants and CPAs. GI Outsourcing is renowned for its best employee practices, ensuring a positive work environment, the highest levels of customer satisfaction, and a strong commitment to training and skill development for its employees.

GI Outsourcing has been recognized as the "Dream Company to Work For" for three consecutive years and Vikas Chadha personally received the prestigious "Udyog Bharti Award." Vikas Chadha expressed his confidence that these strategic endeavors will solidify GI Outsourcing's position as a preferred employer and continue to drive the company's success in the UK Accounting Knowledge Process Outsourcing industry. Vikas Chadha is also a member of the regional council of NASSCOM. He also recently won "The Most Acclaimed Leader in KPO Sector 2023" at the Indo-Global Entrepreneurship Conclave-2023: International Business Awards in Delhi.

Based in the UK, GI is an outstanding outsourcing solution for accountants and business owners. Drawing from a wide range of industry experts and accounting specialists to fill in the gaps and help businesses transform unprofitable clients into profitable ones. With over 25 years of experience, they are one of the most trusted leading financial services & and accountancy firms to deliver the highest quality of work, on time, every time. They provide all aspects of financial services including Management Accounting, Bookkeeping, taxation, cloud computing, virtual CFO, and controllerships. GI has a presence in India and the UK with offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and London and a pool of nearly 400 plus finance and accounting professionals working diligently to provide impeccable service to valued customers across the UK, Ireland, USA, UAE, and Canada and planning to further expand into Australia working diligently to provide impeccable service to valuable customers. GI Outsourcing today works with all the major cloud accounting software suppliers, including Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, CCH, CaseWare, and Iris as well as many of the large ERP systems, such as Dynamics, SAP, and Oracle.

For more information, please visit us at: www.gioutsourcing.com.

