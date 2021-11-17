Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): GI Outsourcing a leading accounts outsourcing solutions provider for global businesses announced the inauguration of its new office at a prime location in Mumbai at Andheri East.

The movement to a new space that is in the heart of the city offers state of art facility and is well connected to the Mumbai metro, which makes it extremely convenient for employees to travel and access workplace.

Also Read | Haryana Horror: Police Sub-Inspector Shoots 21-Year-Old Daughter Dead, Injures Wife in Jhajjar District, Absconding.

GI has also launched a connected workplace program for its employees which provides flexibility to employees to work across locations in a Hybrid set up with Hot desking facilities and infrastructure which helps seamless working environment for GI resources to access and do their work from any GI locations. This further enables the company to strengthen its capabilities and harness greater opportunities.

The development takes place within less than six months of the company's expansion in the Northern and Western region in India with offices in new offices at Delhi and Ahmedabad. The movement to a bigger office in Mumbai emerges from its strategic growth outlook for India in 2022, which is based on the current business growth & client requirements.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: Which Teams Qualified for the Mega Event in Qatar & Who Missed Out, Check Full List!.

Commenting on the inauguration and the company's growth & expansion, Vikas Chadha, Managing Director, GI Outsourcing said, "Moving to a larger new space sets us to the path of our next milestone. The year 2021 has indeed been a year of growth and expansion for the company. The new office is located at a prime location opens doors to our prospective target audience as well. Offering the best-in-class solutions with domain-led expertise has always been our forte. This new location will further help us stay connected with our clients and people."

"The Pandemic was an opportunity for us to relook at their processes, strategies, expenses, etc. It has opened doors to a number of outsourcing businesses and facilities - cloud accounting being one of them. Our actions are strategized and focused on our achievements till date, and we are confident that our strategy and experience will help us reach the desired goal over the next 6 to 12 months," He further added.

GI Outsourcing has also recently extended its bouquet of services and ventured into cloud computing services. The company continues to invest strongly to fuel significant growth globally. The development is in line with the brand's vision to ensure easy availability of higher value-added services to customers across the globe.

The company has a start-up team in place which will further study the sectorial accounting necessities and offer niche solutions to not only fit the client's budget but also offer them at competitive prices.

With its head office in the UK, GI Outsourcing offers end-to-end solutions for accountants and corporates, Small and Medium Enterprises, and businesses at large. The company continues with a core focus on helping clients build up their profitability, the company has one of the best resources that contribute to the clients' financial transformation and a team of 200 plus finance professionals including CA's and ACCA's located across these cities.

The company is most valued for its customers offering services such as Bookkeeping, Management Accounts, SMART Services, Statutory Accounts, Payroll, Taxation and GI Cloud Consultancy.

With over two decades of experience, the outsourcing firm has earned the credibility of being one of the most trusted outsourcing firms, in the financial services and accounting industry.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)