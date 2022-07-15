New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/GPRC): The leading artisanal ice cream brand, Gianis, founded in 1956 by the Late Giani Gurucharan Singh recently touched the 200 store mark while simultaneously planning multiphase expansion under its legacy.

One of India's fast-growing diversified food and beverages companies serving a sumptuous range of flavorful ice creams and more for years, has recently announced a celebration on the inauguration of its 200th outlet. From owning a single outlet under the name of Giani di Hatti located in Fatehpuri, Chandni Chowk, to hitting the double century, the company has managed to scale up its presence and operations significantly.

Also Read | Why Rohit Sharma Is Strongly Backing Virat Kohli Amid Growing Talk Over Latter's Lean Patch.

Anand Preet Singh, Creative Director at Gianis, adds "We have been in the business for the last 66 years and it's a pleasure to witness our growth to such a great extent. Being one of India's oldest chains, Gianis is embarking on an extravagant national expansion plan with an eye on becoming one of the largest players in the respective sector".

Since its inception, the successors at Gianis have spread the business all across Indian in more than 10 states. The legacy that started with homemade ice cream flavours like vanilla, strawberry, and butterscotch now offers 100+ flavours of gourmet ice cream and is now offering a plethora of items like Falooda, Kulfi, Thick Shakes, Cakes, Sundaes with over 50 flavours of ice creams across the country.

Also Read | Mahek Chahal Falls Prey to Online Fraud, Naagin 6 Actress Files FIR Over Cyber Crime With Bandra Police.

"At present, we have a total count of 200 outlets altogether which are a combination of company-owned and franchise businesses. And within the next five years, the goal is to surpass all competitors as India's biggest player. We also intend to grow our footprints overseas and target the foreign market in the next couple of years", says Gurpreet Singh, Managing Director at Gianis.

The company's approach of continuously innovating new flavours to sweeten the life of its customers and bring happiness to every city in India is enabling the brand to deliver an unmatched experience to the consumer. This hospitality and noble mission has helped Giani gain the trust of the people and has created an unbreakable bond.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)