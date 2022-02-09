GIBS Bangalore successfully organized a master class on 'How GIBS is Redefining the Standards of Business Education'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 9 (ANI/PNN): GIBS, a top business school in Bangalore, organized another instalment of its hands-on recording master classes, featuring the top leaders of GIBS.

The purpose of this master class was to provide a last-one-year report on GIBS teaching pedagogy, finishing school, IRE school, placement statistics, GIBS evaluation procedure, and GIBS management's goals to the GIBS team.

GIBS is committed to providing all relevant information and knowledge to its stakeholders by providing content that is truly valuable to all. To achieve that goal, GIBS continually talks with and listens to its community of members and professionals.

This Master Class offered information on the specific topics related to GIBS achievements and future plans. The subject matter experts ensured that the attendees understood the fundamentals as well as the more advanced nuances of each topic covered.

Esteemed Speakers were: Ritesh Goyal-Managing Director, Lakshmi R B-Asst. Dean, Sowmya Prasad-Head-Placements, Nazia Sultana-Head-Finishing School, and Soumya M-COE & Tech Head.

Ritesh Goyal, Managing Director of GIBS, shared valuable insights on 7 success principles and topics such as: success as a responsibility, giving 1000 percent, getting out of your comfort zone, winning attitude, perseverance, work ethics, and integrity. He also gave seven important messages that are actually seven life lessons. He reiterated his message, "fall in love with learning and the rest will follow."

Lakshmi R. B., Assistant Dean, talked about the unique offerings of the GIBS PGDM Programme. It includes: Dual Specialization, Value Added Programs (VAPs), Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), Finishing School (Every Saturday), Innovation, Research & Entrepreneur (IRE) School (Every Friday), Global Immersion Programme (Foreign Tour), Business Mastery Programme (BMP), Industrial Visits, unique Mentoring Model, Credit-Based Industry Project, and curriculum.

Sowmya Prasad, Placements Head, rehearsed the achievements of GIBS in terms of placements, training, and internships. She also talked about the global alumni network and highlighted the GIBS' continual efforts on the holistic development of students.

Nazia Sultana, Head of Finishing School, shed light on GIBS and its Finishing School's numerous efforts. She analyzed students' growth on three basic parameters, i.e., standardization, nature of intervention, and ROI. She also emphasized overall personality development and effective communication.

Soumya M., COE & Tech Head, shared information about GIBS's action-based learning blended teaching methodology. She talked about the continuous evaluation system and how it results in the high performance of the students.

Overall, this masterclass was an over-whelming session filled with rich information and high-value content. More than a one-year report card, it was an engaging and insightful knowledge platform. The eminent speakers tried to answer the maximum number of queries and presented in-depth analysis of topics. This was an interactive session that gave an amazing glimpse of GIBS and its core values. GIBS is committed to conducting more such sessions in the future and would like to increase internal and external communication. To find out more about GIBS, visit their website.

