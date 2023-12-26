ATK

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 26: The Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS), renowned as one of the best PGDM colleges in Bangalore, has once again demonstrated its leadership in business education by hosting an extraordinary Marketing Conclave. The event, themed "Exploring Innovative Strategies in Tomorrow's Marketing Landscape," attracted the brightest minds to the GIBS campus, a top business school in Bangalore recognized for offering comprehensive BBA and PGDM programs.

Crafting the Future: Unleash Tomorrow's Marketing Genius Today

Exploring Innovative Strategies in Tomorrow's Marketing Landscape" is a forward-thinking theme that captures the essence of the current marketing revolution. As digital advancements and consumer behaviours evolve, marketers must adopt innovative strategies to stay ahead. This theme emphasizes the need to leverage new technologies, data analytics, and creative thinking to develop marketing strategies that resonate with tomorrow's consumers. It challenges professionals to think beyond traditional boundaries, embrace change, and craft compelling, authentic narratives that engage in a hyper-connected world. The theme is a clarion call for continuous innovation in the dynamic field of marketing, ensuring relevance in an ever-changing business environment.

Ranked among the top 10 PGDM colleges in Bangalore, GIBS provided a platform for industry leaders to discuss the future of marketing. The institution, which is also considered the best BBA college in Bangalore due to its robust BBA program and strong BBA placements, showcased its commitment to integrating practical experiences with academic learning.

The conclave began with a traditional Lighting of the Lamp, symbolizing the enlightenment that education brings. It continued with a series of addresses by distinguished members of the faculty and management, reinforcing the reputation of GIBS as the best PGDM (MBA) college in Bangalore for student-centered learning.

Exciting Opportunity to Engage with Industry Leaders!

As part of our commitment to providing a world-class educational experience, GIBS Business School is proud to announce an upcoming event featuring distinguished industry leaders. This event is a testament to the vibrant and dynamic learning environment we offer, where students gain invaluable insights directly from experts.

Keynote Speaker:

Syeda Meher Taj, Director - Brand, Marketing & Communications at EY. Ms. Taj brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in marketing and communications, and her insights are invaluable for aspiring business professionals. The insights shared by keynote speaker Syeda Meher Taj highlighted the innovative strategies vital for the marketing landscape of tomorrow, a concept that GIBS emphasizes in its PGDM from Bangalore.

Panellists:

Dr AVR Mahadev, a respected name in the marketing domain and a faculty member at GIBS, steered the event as the moderator.

* Santosh Kumar, Innovation Head, Entrepreneur, IIM-B Alumni, and Executive Board Member at YLC - AIMA. Kumar's extensive experience in innovation and entrepreneurship offers a unique perspective on business challenges and opportunities.

* Sathish Rajendren, Senior Executive Director & Head at Knight Frank & Global Board of Director at CoreNet Global. His expertise in global business strategies will provide students with a broader understanding of the international business landscape.

* Gaurav Nigam, Marketing Head - India Enterprise Business at Cisco Systems. Nigam's insights into enterprise marketing in one of the world's leading tech companies are invaluable for anyone interested in a career in marketing.

A dynamic panel discussion featured prominent industry figures, offering students insights into real-world applications of their learning from the PGDM course in Bangalore. The event was a testament to GIBS's status as a top PGDM/MBA college in Bangalore, providing education that transcends classroom boundaries.

The Q&A session was particularly engaging, demonstrating the inquisitive nature of students who choose PGDM admission in Bangalore, particularly at GIBS, for its reputation for fostering a curious and analytical mindset.

Recognizing the need for accessible education, GIBS, one of the top 10 MBA/PGDM colleges in Bangalore, has competitively priced its PGDM course fees in Bangalore, ensuring that more students can access top-tier education. The conclave itself was an embodiment of the institute's innovative approach to business education, a reason why it is considered among the best PGDM colleges in Bangalore.

The networking session that followed the formal proceedings provided a golden opportunity for students to engage with industry professionals, reinforcing GIBS's commitment to providing a comprehensive BBA and PGDM from Bangalore that includes real-world business networking opportunities.

The conclave at GIBS Business School not only provided students with a glimpse into the future of marketing but also solidified the institute's reputation as a top business school in Bangalore. It was a clear indicator of why GIBS is regarded as the best PGDM (MBA) college in Bangalore for those looking to make a significant impact in the world of business.

The success of the event at GIBS, a top BBA placement college in Bangalore, has set a new benchmark for business conclaves in the region and has further established the institution as a pivotal place for aspiring marketers and business leaders.

GIBS Business School invites all interested in pursuing a BBA program in Bangalore or looking for PGDM admission in Bangalore to explore what makes the institution stand out among the top PGDM/MBA colleges in Bangalore. Visit the official GIBS website for more information on their BBA course from Bangalore University and the esteemed PGDM program.

For more details about the PGDM and BBA admission in Bangalore at GIBS Business School, please visit GIBS official website (www.gibs.edu.in) or reach out to the admissions office. Join the ranks of successful professionals with a degree from one of the best PGDM colleges in Bangalore.

