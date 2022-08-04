GIBS shines again as the 5th Best Emerging Business School and the 9th Best for BBA placement in India by the Times of India B-School Survey 2022

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 4 (ANI/PNN): Excellence is the mirror of success. This excellence is the result of determination and persistence in continuing efforts. Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS), Bangalore, is recognized for its excellence in the field of management education. Resounding on its tradition of excellence, GIBS has added two new feathers to its hat. In the Times of India (TOI) 2022 Survey, GIBS has been ranked as the 5th Best Emerging Business School in India and the 9th Best Business School for BBA Placement.

The goal of this research was to compile a list of top business schools that provide full-time management courses. The research consisted of three key modules: desk research, a factual survey, and a perceptual rating survey. Following data collection, a rigorous analysis was performed to score and rank the various B schools that participated in the study. In the current year, the ranking method incorporated a comprehensive research module that included both factual and perceptual data/information. While the factual is done to capture a real depiction of what exists, the perceptual is done to understand how different stakeholders view different B-schools. As a result, these two methodological modules contributed to a more rigorous ranking procedure.

Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS) is one such B-school that perfectly epitomizes what it means to be a business school. Among the expanding number of management schools, there are a few non-IIM B-schools that have truly transformed students via creative training and great teaching approaches, allowing them to achieve new heights of success at national and international levels. GIBS has always believed that the primary goal of the institute should be to develop its trainees into future business leaders by exposing them to the real business world. To do this, GIBS created a number of exclusive programmes. GIBS's innovative teaching approach has gained great praise.

Innovative programmes such as Finishing School and IRE Labs have been created. GIBS Finishing School is a separate segment for PGDM students that assist with starting, placement, and internship opportunities. In contrast, the Innovation, Research, and Entrepreneurship (IRE) lab is a comprehensive action-learning school. IRE fosters and prepares PGDM students in innovation, research, and entrepreneurship through events, workshops, expert sessions, and other ways.

GIBS is also a popular choice among BBA students. Its BBA programme is accredited by Bangalore University. It is a well-known and highly regarded business curriculum. Regular seminars and corporate workshops are held at GIBS as part of the BBA training programme, where subject matter experts from industry and academia share their knowledge and experience with students. Through activity-based learning, counselling, certificate programmes, and placement training, students are also supported in becoming industry-ready.

GIBS curriculums are designed to provide students with real-world business experience, with practical training accounting for 70 per cent of teaching and theoretical accounting for 30 per cent. The initiatives have prioritized industrial visits. Furthermore, credit-based industrial projects have been developed as a curriculum component.

Through constant innovation, GIBS aims to produce global professionals capable of excelling in an ever-changing business world. The growing rankings and newer achievements are proof of this. GIBS Management has reiterated its commitment to carry on its tradition of excellence. It is to be expected that with the presence of top B-schools like GIBS, the level of management and business education in India will rise further in upcoming times.

