Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): As a brand committed to making Indian men look good, feel confident, and stay sharp, Gillette from Procter & Gamble India, has rolled out a brand new MACH3 grooming range. This launch commemorates 20 years of the iconic Gillette MACH3 razor in the country.

In 2001, Gillette brought MACH3, the first world-class 3-bladed shaving brand to India. The young Indian men who bought it then were amazed by the comfort that MACH3 brought to their daily shaving regime. The legacy continues across generations as a tradition to make a smooth transition from boyhood to manhood.

Also Read | Cashmart – Your go-to Trusted Money Lender in Singapore.

YouTube Link: youtu.be/bLvrQ-ErOe0

To celebrate the landmark 20th anniversary, Gillette unveils its latest campaign #GetYourMachOn, with the launch of 3 new razors - Gillette MACH3 with Hygiene cap, Gillette MACH3 Turbo with Flexball, and Gillette MACH3 Bold. In stores, the classic and original Gillette MACH3 now comes with a limited-edition portable hygiene cap that snaps shut on the razor head, making it super travel friendly. The much-loved MACH3 Turbo has been upgraded to feature 3D Flexball technology which twists & turns with facial contours.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Best Traditional Looks to Get You In Festive Mode.

This enables you to create a sharp beard style and clear contrast between your skin and your beard hair. The brand new MACH3 Bold is a stylish, black, heavy, and expertly balanced razor built for the perfectly weighted shaving stroke. To complement MACH3 Bold, the new grooming range includes a first-of-its-kind Magnetic Razor Dock, an accessory to store the razor and jazz up your sink space.

Gillette has partnered with three young and upcoming cricketers, Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer, who are the future generation of IPL and the Indian national cricket team.

Saurabh Bajpai, Senior Director & Country Leader, Gillette India said, "Gillette India takes pride in launching this exciting new grooming range to celebrate the MACH3 razor's 20th anniversary in India. MACH3 has always helped men look their best, stay sharp and give them the confidence to control their facial hairstyle. Through cutting-edge technology and innovation, Gillette has always strived to deliver a better grooming experience. In 2001, Gillette MACH3 delivered the most comfortable shave known to Indian men at the time. In 2021, with the Turbo Flexball and an industry-first Magnetic Razor Dock with the Bold handle, we continue that journey of step-changing the shaving experience. The 3D Flexball will help Turbo users' style better and sharper. MACH3 Bold will enable men to feel the joy and thrill of shaving again. As Gillette MACH3 stands for the passion and dreams of the 20yr old Indian man, our partners Sanju, Shreyas & Shubman capture this spirit of aspiration and performance perfectly."

Juneston Mathana, Executive Creative Director, Grey Group said, "It has been exciting to work with Gillette to spread MACH3's cultural image to millennials. Young men these days are on the pursuit of bringing their best versions forward and what better way to get their attention than by introducing them to a whole new version of MACH3. It's cool, it's slick and aims to make the daily ritual of grooming exciting. Top that with a breed of new-age cricketers known to bring their best selves to the game. This is the new MACH3. So, Get your Mach on!"

Links

Gillette MACH3 Turbo with Flexball: www.amazon.in/Gillette-MACH3-Turbo-Flexball-Technology/dp/B09CF4S8V3

Gillette MACH3 Bold Gift Pack with Magnetic Razor Dock: www.amazon.in/Gillette-MACH3-stylish-Cartridge-Magnetic/dp/B09CF6FT8Z

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)