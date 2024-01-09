PNN

New Delhi [India], January 9: GITAM (Deemed to be University), known for its academic excellence, has officially launched the GITAM Admission Test (GAT) 2024, marking the beginning of its rigorous selection process for the academic year 2024-25. The university, accredited with an impressive NAAC A++ rating, anticipates an overwhelming response, with an estimated 50,000+ applications expected from aspiring students across the nation.

The GAT 2024, a comprehensive in-house entrance examination, encompasses undergraduate and postgraduate levels and is being conducted in five phases. The inaugural phase of the examination for engineering kickstarted on January 6, 2024, followed by other disciplines on January 7, 2024.

Renowned for its diverse academic offerings, GITAM attracts the highest number of applications in the fields of Engineering and Management. Prospective students can apply for admission to UG and PG programs in Architecture, Sciences, Engineering, Liberal Arts (Humanities), Law, Management, Nursing, Paramedical, Pharmacy, and Physiotherapy at GITAM's campuses in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

Returning to the physical mode in 2022, GAT 2024 is set to take place at 50 well-equipped examination centers spread across major Indian cities. These cities include Bengaluru, Chandigarh, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, and Pune. The phased examination schedule spans from January to June 2024, providing flexibility for candidates to choose a suitable testing window.

Eligibility criteria for GAT 2024 vary across programs, with most courses requiring a minimum of 60% in Class 12 for eligibility. As part of the examination format, candidates will undergo a Gamified Exam in Section 1, followed by subject-specific questions in Section 2.

The two-hour GAT 2024 test is meticulously designed, featuring multiple-choice questions covering subjects such as English and Logical Reasoning. Additionally, it evaluates students in course-specific subjects, including maths, biology, physics, and chemistry for BTech, and commerce and economics for BBA, BCom, BA, LLB, and related courses. All candidates are also tested on quantitative aptitude, analytical reasoning, and verbal ability.

Prospective students are encouraged to seize this opportunity and embark on their academic journey at GITAM University, a renowned institution committed to fostering excellence in education.

Scholarships: There are scholarships and financial aid opportunities for eligible candidates, across all categories. The varsity provides merit scholarships of up to 100%. Additionally, the university offers need-based scholarships for students whose parents' combined annual income is less than INR 120,000 or INR 800,000.

For instance, if a student qualifies for a 75% merit scholarship and their parents' annual income is below INR 120,000, the total eligible scholarship may be increased to 100%. GITAM also supports students through sports scholarships, sibling scholarships, and alumni scholarships.

The last date for applying for GAT 2023-24 in the second phase is 28th March 2024.

