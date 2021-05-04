New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], May 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a peak in daily cases across the country, COVID-19 has led to a shortage of safe spaces for the underprivileged during their recovery from COVID-19. GiveIndia and OYO Care have launched a fundraising campaign #ShelterForAll with an aim to raise INR 10 crore to offer rooms as isolation and quarantine shelters for COVID-19 positive patients in need.

Through this initiative, GiveIndia will begin with opening doors to three dedicated OYO Care properties as quarantine centers with meals in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Gurgaon/Delhi NCR for symptomatic as well as asymptomatic COVID-19 patients during their recovery. As the campaign progresses towards its goal, more and more hotel partners will be equipped to turn their properties into quarantine facilities across cities.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Atul Satija, CEO, GiveIndia said, "During such distressing times, this is a unique and meaningful campaign with the support of OYO Care for the neglected segments of our society. While patients who need critical care are running out of beds and oxygen, those who are positive and mildly symptomatic are also in grave need for spaces to recover. A huge chunk of the population in our country doesn't have the means to find a shelter when recovering or isolating themselves at home or can't afford facilities available outside their homes. We hope this campaign will raise awareness of underprivileged COVID-19 patients, their basic right to shelter for isolation and a chance to recover. We also have several other campaigns running in parallel to boost oxygen supply, support the families of COVID-19 deceased, among others. We hope that partners like OYO Care come forward to help us help those in need."

Join the cause with GiveIndia and OYO Care. Give what you can, every contribution counts. You can click on this link to donate funds to ensure #ShelterForAll.

GiveIndia exists to alleviate poverty by enabling the world to give. Established in 2000, it is India's most trusted giving platform. Its suite of products & solutions enable all givers - individuals and organisations - to donate conveniently to any cause directly on the platform, at their workplace or through one of GiveIndia's partners. Its community of 1.5M+ donors and 150+ partners have supported 2,000+ verified nonprofits, impacting 10M+ lives across India.

