Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 15: In a remarkable display of solidarity and commitment to cancer care, Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Bengaluru, successfully commemorated World Cancer Day 2025 with an inspiring event attended by over 700 participants, including cancer survivors, caregivers, medical professionals, patrons, partners and well-wishers.

Themed "United Against Cancer: Empower, Educate, Inspire," the event featured the much-anticipated launch of 'Samarthan' - a dedicated Cancer Support Group aimed at providing emotional and psychological support to patients and their families. Through this initiative, Gleneagles BGS Hospital aspires to build a strong community where individuals affected by cancer can find guidance, strength, and encouragement.

Leading oncologists at Gleneagles BGS Hospital Dr Mathangi, Dr Rajeev Vijayakumar, Dr Govind Eriat, Dr Prerna Nesargi, Dr KiranKumar, Dr Sindhu & Dr Dharmakumar, emphasized the importance of such initiatives in improving the overall well-being of cancer patients. "The launch of 'Samarthan' marks a significant milestone in our efforts to support cancer warriors beyond their treatment journey. Emotional resilience and community support play a crucial role in recovery, and we are dedicated to fostering an environment where no patient feels alone in their fight against cancer,"

'Samarthan' is more than just a support group; it is a safe space for patients, survivors, and caregivers to connect, share experiences, and uplift one another. The initiative aims to empower members through peer support, awareness programs, expert talks, and counseling sessions, stated the oncology team.

"This group is yours--for you, by you--and together, we can use this platform to raise awareness and support others on their journey. Your courage is an inspiration, and we are honored to stand with you," added the hospital's oncology team.

Adding a lighter touch to the evening, celebrated humorist Gangavathi Pranesh and his team captivated the audience with a motivational speech infused with humor. Sharing their experience, they remarked:

"Laughter and positivity have the power to heal. It was an honor to be part of an event that not only educates but also uplifts the spirits of those fighting cancer. The energy in the room was truly inspiring."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jatinder Arora, COO, Gleneagles Bengaluru, said:

"At Gleneagles BGS Hospital, we believe that cancer care goes beyond medical treatment. 'Samarthan' is a step towards holistic healing, offering a support system that brings patients, survivors, and caregivers together to share experiences and inspire each other. We are grateful for the overwhelming response and remain committed to advancing cancer care."

The event concluded on a note of hope and encouragement, reinforcing Gleneagles BGS Hospital's dedication to comprehensive cancer care. The hospital continues to pave the way for meaningful initiatives that empower and support cancer patients in their journey to recovery.

