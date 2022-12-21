Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched the first triple fixed-dose combination (FDC) Teneligliptin with Pioglitazone and Metformin in India for treating uncontrolled type 2 diabetes.

According to a statement from Glenmark released on Wednesday, Teneligliptin is a widely-used Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 inhibitor. Dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors are a group of anti-hyperglycemic medications used to manage type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming Online, Carabao Cup 2022-23: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of EFL Cup Football Match in Indian Time?.

Alok Malik, Executive Vice-President and Business Head for India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, "Type 2 diabetes patients in India often face issues of beta cell dysfunction along with insulin resistance. In fact, the prevalence of high insulin resistance in India is 38 per cent compared to the global incidence of 15 per cent."

This fixed-dose combination has been launched under the brand name Zita-PioMet, and contains Teneligliptin (20 mg) + Pioglitazone (15 mg) + Metformin (500mg/1000mg) in a sustained release (SR) formulation, according to the company's statement. It offers patients with type 2 diabetes the convenience of once daily dosing to improve their glycemic control and achieve the targeted HbA1c within 24 weeks, it added.

Also Read | Lina Khan-Led US FTC Grills Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Over Company's Acquisition of Virtual Reality Firm ‘Within’.

Alok Malik further said, "Being a leader in diabetes therapy in the country, we are proud to introduce Zita-PioMet, India's first triple fixed dose combination for high insulin-resistant type 2 diabetes. The innovative, effective, and affordable drug will help improve the glycemic control among adult patients with high HbA1c (hemoglobin A1c test)." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)