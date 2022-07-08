Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark), an innovation-driven global pharmaceutical company has launched sitagliptin and its Fixed Dose Combinations (FDCs), at affordable prices for adults with Type 2 diabetes in India. The company has introduced 8 different combinations of sitagliptin-based drugs under the brand name SITAZIT® and its variants at affordable prices.

Glenmark's SITAZIT® and its variants will play an instrumental role in raising the accessibility of sitagliptin to type-2 diabetic patients, which is considered as the gold standard molecule in DPP4 inhibitor therapy. It will help the patients to manage their glycemic level effectively and bring better compliance. These medicines have a low risk of hypoglycemia, provide beta cell protection, offer cardio-renal benefits and are safe for patients with kidney or liver conditions and senior citizens.

In chronic diseases like Type 2 diabetes, patients are required to consume multiple anti-diabetic drugs for prolonged periods of time. Moreover, in India, patients have to bear the drug cost on their own and so the price of the drug becomes a major factor that impacts treatment adherence. Glenmark's sitagliptin and its FDCs are priced at around one-third of the cost of its innovator brand in India.

The medicines will be available under the brand name SITAZIT®, SITAZIT®- M, SITAZIT®- M ER and SITAZIT® D. Each of these brands will have two different variants - SITAZIT (sitagliptin) will be available in 50 mg and 100 mg variants; SITAZIT® M will have sitagliptin (50 mg) + metformin (500 mg/ 1000 mg); SITAZIT® M ER will have sitagliptin (100 mg) + metformin SR (500 mg/ 1000 mg). The brand SITAZIT® D is a new combination with two variants SITAZIT® D 100/10, which will have sitagliptin (100 mg) + dapagliflozin (10 mg) and SITAZIT® D 50/5 which will have sitagliptin (50 mg) + dapagliflozin (5 mg).

In 2015, Glenmark revolutionized the diabetes market by launching its DPP4 inhibitor - teneligliptin at a price that was approximately 55 per cent lower than the other DPP4 inhibitors available in India at that time. Continuing the legacy, Glenmark launched its globally researched, innovator molecule remogliflozin in 2019, at a price of around 55 per cent lesser than other SGLT2 inhibitors available in the Indian market at that time. In the subsequent years, 2020 and 2021, Glenmark became the first company in the world to launch remogliflozin + vildagliptin FDC and remogliflozin + vildagliptin + metformin FDC respectively.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the prevalence of diabetes in India is 8.3 per cent with around 74 million adults living with diabetes as of 2022[i].

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BSE: 532296) (NSE: GLENMARK) is an innovation-driven global pharmaceutical company with a presence across Specialty, Generics and OTC businesses. It focuses on the key therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has 10 world class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents and operations in over 80 countries. Glenmark is ranked among the world's top 100 biopharmaceutical companies (Top 100 Companies Ranked by Pharmaceutical Sales, 2020, by In Vivo/Scrip 100) and among the world's top 50 companies in the off-patent sector (Top 50 Generics and Biosimilars Companies ranked by Sales, 2020, by Generics Bulletin/In Vivo). The company was listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the world's most respected and widely accepted sustainability benchmarks, under the category of emerging markets (2021) for the fourth consecutive year in a row. For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com.

