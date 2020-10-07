Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA (Glenmark) has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Dimethyl Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg, the generic version of Tecfidera1 Delayed-Release Capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg, of Biogen, Inc.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending August, the Tecfidera Delayed-Release Capsules, 120 mg, and 240 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately USD 3.8 billion.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 164 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 46 ANDA's pending approval with the US FDA.

In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

