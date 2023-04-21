New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Law School, Pune, a prestigious institution under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Eighth Edition of the Symbiosis Law School, Pune - International Criminal Trial Advocacy (SICTA) 2023, scheduled to take place from April 20-23, 2023. This flagship event, in association with Synlitigators, SLS Pune Alumni, EBC Reader, and SCC Online, is set to be a remarkable experience under the esteemed guidance of Prof. (Dr) Shashikala Gurpur, a Fulbright Scholar and the Director of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, and the Dean of the Faculty of Law, SIU, as well as the Jean Monnet Chair Professor (EUC - Lamp co-funded by EU).

SICTA has garnered a reputation as one of the best practices of SLS Pune, drawing participation from renowned law schools in India and across the globe, including teams from China, the U.K., Poland, Malaysia, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa, and Kuwait. This event aims to facilitate a comprehensive understanding of the nuances of the International Criminal Justice System, inspire students to pursue careers in the field of International Justice, provide a real-time simulation of ICC Trial Proceedings, foster an understanding of the diverse roles and planning techniques employed by the Office of the ICC Prosecutor, defence, and victim(s), and enhance analytical and argumentative skills, as well as effective production of evidence.

Also Read | LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 30 in Lucknow.

The theme for SICTA 2023 revolves around two thought-provoking aspects: (a) a theory of prohibition against the use of thermobaric weapons using the existing framework of the applicable treaty and customary law, and (b) the impact on the legal status of non-combatants, who participate in hostilities through social media conduits, under the international laws of war.

The Inaugural Ceremony of SICTA 2023 will take place on April 20, 2023, on the virtual platform Zoom, due to the ongoing global pandemic. The event will commence with a Welcome Address by Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur, followed by the presence of esteemed Chief Guest, Justice Akil Kureshi, Former Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, and Guest of Honour, Justice Mohan Peiris, Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations and Former Chief Justice of Sri Lanka.

Also Read | US: Sikhism To Be Part of Virginia School Curriculum After Utah and Mississippi.

SICTA 2023 will witness the participation of 27 teams from esteemed national and international law colleges, who will compete in the Preliminary Rounds on April 21, 2023. The final rounds on April 23, 2023 shall be adjudicated by distinguished judges including Fatou Bensouda (Gambian High Commissioner to the UK; Former Chief Prosecutor for International Criminal Court (ICC)), Pubudu Sachithanandan (Trial Lawyer at ICC), Dr Aniruddha Rajput (Former Member of the UN International Law Commission (2017-21); Chairperson of the Drafting Committee for the 69th Session, ILC (2017)), Dr Rama Joga Rao Kasibhatla (Additional Legal Advisor, Ministry of Law & Justice), Prof. Dr Sanoj Rajan (Distinguished Professor of International Law and Human Rights, Zhejiang Gongshang University, China). The event will culminate with a grand valedictory ceremony on April 23, 2023, graced by the presence of Dr Justice Pushpendra Bhati, Judge of Rajasthan High Court, as the Chief Guest, and Dr Aniruddha Rajput, Member of the UN International Law Commission (2017-21), as the Guest of Honour.

Symbiosis Law School Pune is thrilled to welcome judges and participants from the U.K., South Africa, Nigeria, Nepal, and across India to this prestigious event. SICTA is renowned for its high level of competence, cutting-edge research, and indomitable advocacy skills. The unique and enriching experience of SICTA is designed to broaden horizons and empower students to carve their own niche in the field of law.

Prof. (Dr) Shashikala Gurpur, the driving force behind SICTA and a distinguished legal expert, expressed her excitement about the upcoming event, saying, "SICTA has always been a platform for young legal minds to explore the intricacies of international criminal trial advocacy and foster a deeper understanding of the nuances of the International Criminal Justice System."

Symbiosis Law School, Pune has a rich legacy of organizing successful editions of SICTA in the past, and the Eighth Edition promises to continue this tradition of excellence. The event provides a unique platform for students to enhance their advocacy skills, engage in intellectual debates, and broaden their understanding in International Criminal Trial Advocacy.

To know more visit https://www.symlaw.ac.in/ | Link to the event SICTA 2023 Meet

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)