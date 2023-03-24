New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/GPRC): Global Economic Forum G20 initiative summit at London House of Parliament on 15th August, 2023 to celebrate 76th Independence Day launched at Mangalamay Institute of Management and Technology International Summit, Greater Noida.

Mangalmay Group of Institutes in association with Global Economic Forum and IS GDKP, University of Southern California, USA is organized an International Summit "Thinkers Conclave - 2023 on 23rd March, 2023. The main aim in organizing the summit is to discuss and submit proposal to Indian Government about "India New Silk Road on GDKP India".

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Nord Buds 2 Launch Officially Confirmed; Here's All That You Need To Know.

Dr Hari Krishna Maram, Chairman Global Economic Forum, Dr G Sireesha Reddy, Vice Chairman Global Economic Forum, Dr Manju Gupta Director, Strategic Management, Mangalmay Group of Institutes, Prof. Umberto Sulpaso, Senior Fellow Digital Centre for Future, Annesberg School of University of Southern California, Ambassador K P Fabian, Former Ambassador to Italy and Permanent Representative to UN in Rome, Manoranjana Gupta, Media Entrepreneur & Media Communication Manager, Prof R N Merani, Chairman Board of Trustees, Sri Sri Rural Development Program Trust, Dr Parin Somani, Director, London Organization of Skill Development, London, United Kingdom, Dr Kim, Chaiperson of Psychology University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, Dr Jeffrey Cole, CEO of the Centre for Digital Future, Annesberg School of University of Southern California, Simmi Harding, CEO Global Education Board, Dr Dewakar Goel, Chairman Aero Academy of Aviation Science & Management, Lakshika Joshi, Global IP Head and Legal Leadership, Capgemini Group, Smriti Rastogi, Consulting Political Editor, Jagran, New Delhi, Nidhi Jain, Educationist, Motivator & Mentor, Dr Shardha Purohit, Associate Professor, NIU and entire team of MGI present to launch Global Economic Forum G20 Summit Brochure of London.

Global Economic Forum G20 Summit is a unique platform to promote cross-cultural brand credibility, globally involving the brands and leaders from various nations of the world. This summit would be a milestone to further build investor confidence and bring the right partnership for the Country at a faster pace, focusing on investment in India on Infrastructure, Construction, Renewable Energy, Tourism and Retail. The summit aims to promote bilateral trade between countries from Asia and the UK. It will be an avenue to explore the trade opportunities and to enhance future trade relations. The summit will showcase Indian Business opportunities to the potential investors and vice versa.

Also Read | The Night Agent Leaked on Tamilrockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Gabriel Basso’s Action-Drama Series Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

GLOBAL ECONOMIC FORUM BELIEF:

The world's most influential political, commercial, cultural, educational, and other leaders come together at the Global Economic Forum to set global, regional, and industry agendas. Our forum makes every attempt to demonstrate how entrepreneurship benefits society as a whole while upholding the highest standards of moral, intellectual, and governmental integrity. The best aspects of different organisations, including those from the public and private sectors, non-governmental organisations, and academic institutions, are carefully balanced and combined in our forum. We believe that change can be created by bringing together individuals from all walks of life that are driven and committed to make a difference in the world. We do this by teaming with leaders in industry, government, and civil society to develop regional, national, and international agendas.

BALI SUMMIT IDEA:

As the G20 Bali summit came to an end on 16th November 2022 Indonesia handed over the G20 presidency to India for the next year. India officially takes over G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022 till November 30, 2023. Taking over the presidency, Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi said, "It's a matter of pride for every citizen in India". We at the Global Economic Forum successfully completed G 20 India Journey from Bali 2023 from 24-26th Jan and celebrating 74th Republic Day of India in Bali Indonesia with all G20 Countries Delegation. The Journey of Global Economic Forum with G20 Initiatives starts with Bali Indonesia and planning to cover all G20 Countries with a high level Delegation for possible collaborations in various fields.

Digital transformation, PM Modi had strongly pitched for a pledge by the G-20 leaders to work for bringing digital transformation into the life of every human being in the next 10 years so that no person is deprived of the benefits of the new technologies. He said the principle of "data for development" will be an integral part of the overall theme of India's upcoming G-20 Presidency. We at the Global Economic Forum our focus is the same.

You can reach us for more information

Email: join@globaleconomicforum.in

Contact: 9900001511

Visit: www.globaleconomicforum.in

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)