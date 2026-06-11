Business News | Global EDVentures 2026 Winners Felicitated at Galgotias University; Three Student Startups Receive Funding from INR 10 Crore Innovation Fund

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 11: Galgotias University felicitated student innovators who represented India at EDVentures 2026 in Hong Kong, where Project TACTO emerged as the winning project among teams from 10 countries.

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During the felicitation ceremony, the University announced funding support under its INR 10 crore Galgotias Innovation Fund for three student-led startups working across sustainability, agritech, robotics, and inclusive learning technologies. The selected ventures include CarbonSync, founded by Pushkar Singh; Agri Rover, founded by Satyam Kumar; and Project TACTO, founded by Gaurang Pant.

Project TACTO received the AWS Championship Prize at EDVentures 2026 for developing tactile learning systems that improve accessibility and coding education for visually impaired learners. The project emerged as the overall winner of the international competition.

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Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, "Our students have made India proud at EDVentures 2026 by demonstrating that young innovators from Indian campuses can compete and succeed on global platforms. Competing against teams from across the world and earning international recognition is a significant accomplishment.

Today's funding announcement ensures that promising ideas do not stop at recognition. The Galgotias Innovation Fund provides student founders with the support needed to test, refine, and build ventures around solutions that address real-world challenges."

Hosted by The Education University of Hong Kong, EDVentures 2026 brought together 19 student teams from 10 countries to develop solutions aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Project TACTO emerged as the winning project, while Tekurious Pvt. Ltd. was recognised among the finalists.

Rachit Mathur, Advisor to Galgotias Incubation Centre, said, "What makes the Galgotias University innovation ecosystem unique is the availability of end-to-end support for student founders within a single institution. Students can access world-class infrastructure, industry-linked laboratories, maker spaces, Centres of Excellence, advanced computing capabilities, incubation support, mentorship, international exposure, institutional funding, and increasingly, direct access to investor networks through initiatives such as the University's partnership with 247VC.

The funding announced for CarbonSync, Agri Rover, and Project TACTO demonstrates how this ecosystem is helping students move from ideas and prototypes to ventures with the potential for real-world impact."

The University's innovation ecosystem includes Centres of Excellence and collaborations with Cisco, Salesforce, Tata Technologies, Capgemini, IBM, and L&T EduTech, alongside an iOS Developer Center powered by Apple and Infosys and a High Performance Computing infrastructure anchored by the NVIDIA DGX H200. Students have access to specialised facilities focused on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, robotics, immersive technologies, electric mobility, advanced manufacturing, 3D printing, and applied innovation.

Through the Galgotias Incubation Centre for Research Innovation Startup & Entrepreneurs (GIC RISE), the University has supported more than 135 startups across sectors. Earlier this year, CyberGenix Security Pvt. Ltd., founded by student entrepreneurs from the University, attracted INR 3 crore in funding, highlighting the growing strength of startup-led innovation emerging from the campus ecosystem.

The funding support announced for CarbonSync, Agri Rover, and Project TACTO marks the next step in helping student innovators transform promising ideas into scalable ventures.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 15th among private universities and 43rd among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India's highest institutional quality ratings.

Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,100 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

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