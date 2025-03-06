VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 6: The Global Institute of Sports Business (GISB), India's premier sports management institute, announced its new campus in Bengaluru. This strategic launch cements GISB's position as the leading force in developing the future leaders of the sports industry. The south campus, housed within the Lakshyan Academy of Sports, will welcome the first batch of students for the flagship Post-Graduate Program in Sports Management on June 17, 2025.

Since its inception in 2018, GISB has been at the forefront of sports management education, equipping students with the tools, knowledge and experiences needed to excel in the sports industry. Alumni from GISB now drive impact across the global sports industry, working with top organisations, leagues, and agencies. The program is certified by the prestigious UMass Amherst's Mark H. McCormack Department of Sport Management--ranked #1 in the world--and is globally affiliated by the Premier League, underscoring GISB's commitment to excellence.

"With South India emerging as a major hub for sports development, GISB's new campus in Bengaluru is a strategic move to nurture the next generation of industry leaders. This expansion will provide aspiring sports professionals with world-class education, industry exposure, and opportunities to drive the evolving sports ecosystem," said Gaurav Modwel, Chancellor, Global Institute of Sports Business.

The new GISB campus leverages Lakshyan Academy's state-of-the-art facilities, including indoor training sports arenas such as swimming, basketball, badminton, shooting, gymnastics, squash, Table tennis, Chess etc and supporting facilities like sports physio, high performance Center etc. This collaboration combines GISB's industry-designed and experiential sports management education with Lakshyan Academy's premier infrastructure and high-performance ecosystem, creating an unparalleled learning environment for aspiring sports professionals.

Dhanraj Pillay, Padma Shri and Executive Director of Lakshyan Academy of Sports, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "The GISB-Lakshyan collaboration is a game-changer, blending sports education with real-world training. This partnership will shape future champions with passion, dedication and hard work on & off the field."

Jeevan Mahadevu, Co-Founder & CEO of Lakshyan Academy of Sports, highlighted the synergy between the two institutions, saying, "Lakshyan Academy of Sports and GISB unite to bridge education and industry, shaping future sports leaders. This collaboration creates a dynamic hub where passion meets opportunity and innovation drives success."

Admissions for the 2025 cohort are now open. To learn more about the GISB Post-Graduate Program in Sports Management, visit www.gisbindia.com.

About the Global Institute of Sports Business (GISB)

The Global Institute of Sports Business (GISB) is a cutting-edge sports management institute designed to bridge the gap between education and industry. With an experiential learning approach, GISB focuses on equipping students with practical knowledge, hands-on experience, and direct industry engagement to enhance employability and drive impact in the sports sector.

At the core of GISB's offerings is its flagship Post-Graduate Program in Sports Management--a full-time, immersive, and industry-focused course tailored to the business of sport. Designed by global sports industry veterans, the program ensures that students gain not only essential tools, insights, and expertise but also unparalleled access to industry employers and professional networks.

GISB is proud to partner with the #1-ranked UMass Amherst's Mark H. McCormack Department of Sport Management, co-certifying the program to deliver globally recognized education. Additionally, its affiliation with the Premier League--one of the world's most-watched sports leagues--enhances the student learning experience, offering unparalleled exposure to international best practices in sports management.

For more information, visit www.gisbindia.com

