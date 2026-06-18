Business News | Global R&B Superstar Trey Songz Live in Mumbai for an Exclusive ICONiQ White Night

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: Percept Live and Hyp-Ent. are set to bring one of the most anticipated international music experiences of the year to India as Grammy-nominated global R&B icon Trey Songz along with a host of other Hip Hop and R&B artists take over The Dome, Mumbai on 19 July, 2026 for an exclusive, ICONiQ White Nights performance.

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More than just a concert, the evening promises to unfold as an immersive 'ICONiQ White Nights Experience' - a bold celebration of music, fashion, nightlife, and culture, where guests are invited to embrace the signature all-white dress code and step into a world that reflects the spirit of ICONiQ - confident, vibrant, contemporary, and unapologetically iconic. The result will be a visually spectacular, high-energy experience unlike anything else on Mumbai's entertainment calendar.

With its premium and intimate setting, The Dome offers fans a rare opportunity to experience Trey Songz up close in a venue designed for connection, energy, and unforgettable live moments. Unlike large-format stadium shows, the contained environment creates an electric atmosphere where every performance feels personal, every beat hits harder, and every fan is closer to the action.

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The Trey Songz Live Concert offers a rare R&B experience for India. While India has long embraced global pop, EDM, hip-hop, and electronic music, international R&B performances of this scale remain remarkably rare. Trey Songz's arrival marks a significant moment for India's growing urban music audience and reflects the increasing demand for diverse global genres and premium live entertainment experiences. For fans of contemporary R&B, hip-hop, and global pop culture, this concert represents a unique opportunity to witness one of the genre's most influential voices perform live in India.

Few artists have shaped contemporary R&B quite like Trey Songz. Over the course of an acclaimed career spanning nearly two decades, the singer-songwriter has amassed billions of streams and delivered chart-topping hits including "Say Aah," "Bottoms Up," "Can't Help But Wait," "Heart Attack," "Na Na," and "Slow Motion." Known for his smooth vocals, magnetic stage presence, and ability to seamlessly blend R&B, hip-hop, and mainstream pop influences, Trey Songz has built a global fanbase and remains one of the most recognizable figures in modern urban music. His live performances are celebrated for their energy, audience interaction and hit-filled setlists that leave fans wanting more.

Mr. Amar Sinha, Managing Director, ABD, said, "Global music experiences have evolved beyond entertainment to become defining cultural moments for a new generation of consumers. As New India becomes increasingly connected to global culture, audiences are seeking experiences that bring together music, fashion, lifestyle, and self-expression. ICONiQ White has been built for this evolving consumer, with a positioning rooted in contemporary culture, individuality, and aspiration. Bringing a global icon like Trey Songz to India through the ICONiQ White Nights experience is a natural extension of that vision. For us, this association goes beyond sponsorship; it is an opportunity to place the brand at the centre of cultural moments that are immersive, memorable, and relevant to our consumers."

Nikhil Uniyal, Business Head, Percept Live said, "Today's audiences are looking for more than just a concert. They want immersive, shareable experiences that create lasting memories. Trey Songz Live in Mumbai has been designed with exactly that vision in mind. From the premium intimacy of The Dome to the visually striking White Night theme, every element has been curated to deliver a truly elevated experience. As India's appetite for global music and culture continues to grow, we're proud to bring fans a unique event that combines world-class talent with the energy, excitement and sophistication of modern live entertainment."

Said Sonal Shah, Head - Brand Partnership and Sponsorship Sales, Percept Live, "This event sits at the intersection of music, culture, fashion, and lifestyle, making it a powerful platform for brands looking to engage India's next-generation urban consumers. The exclusivity of a one-night-only Trey Songz performance, combined with our immersive White Night experience, presents a unique environment for impactful brand storytelling and audience engagement."

As anticipation builds, Trey Songz Live at The Dome is poised to become one of the city's defining entertainment moments of the summer. A night where world-class music, premium experiences, fashion-forward audiences, and unforgettable memories come together under one roof.

Tickets for 'ICONiQ White Nights with Trey Songz in Mumbai' is live exclusively on Live Your City - liveyourcity.com. Ticket categories span Gold, Platinum and Fan Pit, with prices ranging from Rs. 1,999/- to Rs. 4,999/-, ensuring an accessible yet premium experience for all fans.

About Percept Live

Established in 2012, Percept Live is the live entertainment division of Percept Limited. It owns a prestigious portfolio of IPs including Sunburn - Asia's No. 1 Dance Music Festival, Bollyboom, EPL (Eat Play Love), Windsong, and XCC. With 42 years of expertise in the "Ideas" business, Percept remains a leader in creating long-term value through innovative entertainment assets.

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