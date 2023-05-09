New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI/PNN): "Some of the most memorable lessons in life come from stories. Stories are fundamental to the way we process life experiences and the feelings that surround them. Stories are a way to encapsulate life's memorable moments and enduring life lessons. The human brain is programmed to perceive patterns and grasp the plot sequences of stories to store them in long-term memory" said author and event curator Shagufta Hanaphie.

After the success of her first book 'Bengal 21' Shagufta's second book "Global Superstars" was launched on May 3rd at The Park Hotel, Kolkata. An amalgamation of 19 short stories of common people from Bengal to inspire, empower and uplift. Author Shagufta Hanaphie is in search to set a record to write, felicitate and Celebrate 10,000 people & their extra ordinary work through her various platforms. Be it her through her events she curates, the books she writes or awards & exhibition she organises. Bengal is full of talents and their work needs to be appreciated and recognized.

Also Read | CSK vs DC, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The grand book launch & a panel discussion was organised by Shagufta Hanaphie Events alias SHE and which was powered by MCKV Institute of Engineering. Chief Guest Zha Liyou, Consulate General of China in Kolkata and Guest of Honour Kishan Kumar Kejriwal, Chairperson MCKV group of Institutions unveiled the book in presence of other star guest who were present like Chaitali Das Internationally claimed Jute Revivalist; Needa Sams - Young Entrepreneur; Rajkumari Saharia - Redikall Healer, Influencer Oindrilla Dutt, Subhasis Chatterjee Blogger and Author & Event curator Shagufta Hanaphie herself.

The panel discussion on "How do people inspire Action and how?" was moderated by Influencer & Blogger Subhasis Chatterjee and the participants were Bratati Bhattacharya Secretary General Shikhshayatan Foundation; Shivani Agrawal- Motivational Speaker; Dr Ayusmati Thakur- Specialist in Internal Medicine; Cultural Curator and & Influencer Oindrilla Dutt and Author & Event Curator Shagufta Hanaphie.

Also Read | Facebook, Instagram Reels: 77% of People Surveyed in India Have Purchased a Product or a Service After Watching Reels, Finds Meta Study.

Global Superstars authored by Shagufta Hanaphie is designed by a young graphic artist Moumita Poddar and published by The Write Order Publications available at Amazon online priced at 319/-.

This book has short stories of 19 people! These true stories seem almost too good to be true, but no one can make these up. From love to loss, from survival to unbelievable coincidences, from Pakistan to India and from India to Bangladesh --Global Superstars got the most inspiring stories to inspire, empower and uplift you.

Bratati Bhattacharya- Secretary General Shikhshayatan Foundation; Shamlu Dudeja - The Kantha Revivalist; Imran Zaki- Educationist & Social Entrepreneur; Dr Ayusmati Thakur- Specialist Internal Medicine ; Shivani Agrawal- Motivational Speaker; Nayana Afroz- Culinary Artist from Bangladesh; Shahanshah Mirza- GST Officer by profession and the descendant of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah; Shiela Kapoor - Social Worker ; Supratim Roy- Actor; Kashika Arora - Animal Communicator & groomer to name a few amongst the others whose life she has written in this book.

The book launch was attended by many eminent people from the city like Rupkatha Sarkar- Principal La Martiniere School for Girls, Suman Sood- Director BD Memorial, Actress Papiya Adhikary, Swati Sarawgi- Director Swarnim International, Baul singers Sahaj ma Utpal fakir, Percussionist Mallar Ghosh, MD Dhanwantary, Rajendra Khandelwal and many others.

We are happy to inform you that the book "Global Superstars" is Live on Amazon, please find the link below: https://www.amazon.in/dp/9357760342?ref=myi_title_dp the book is priced at 319 /- available at Amazon online and at SHE office.

About the author

Shagufta Hanaphie is well known to curate out of box events. This year she completes her 19 years of professional life in the industry. From a PR consultant to an event curator and now an author its been a roller coaster ride for her. She masters to conceptualize ideas and create a story to brand her clients or her own inhouse events.

Few of her events are IWAA, Teachers Excellence Awards, Amaar Durga, Celebrations which are appreciated well.

She has received many awards to curate events in recent times. Shagufta is also a vivid social worker. She believes that you are born to give back to the society. Through her NGO Shagufta travels to different places to help people in need.

For further queries contact

Shagufta Hanaphie

Founder - SHE

Author - Global Superstars

Facebook- Sheofficial2020

9831610803 | 98313 62042

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)