New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/SRV): Globalloy, a tech-based B2B platform aimed at connecting MSMEs to the global export market, has recently launched its beta version.

The final release of the platform is scheduled for April 20thof this year. The brand wants to contribute to the government's initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat and be a force multiplier for the global economy.

Globalloy, owned by Rarepixel Ventures (P) Limited,is a tech-based B2B marketplace that helps the Indian MSMEs, in the manufacturing and export sector, to match international standards. It helps in the procurement of raw materials from major standard Indian players that generally ask for large MOUs and are inaccessible to MSMEs directly. The prime focus is to enhance the exports of the Indian MSMEs along with solving the issues of quality, delivery, pricing, and transparency for the global buyers. Globalloy also guides its clients about the procedures, packaging, and documentation of the export orders.

With a team working from Asia, America, and Europe, Globalloyconnects its clients to the global market in the fastest, easiest & most cost-effective manner. Interested vendors are provided with online tools to monitor sales and purchase transactions. The brand helps its clients to multiply export volumes while maintaining the same working capital levels.

Globalloy was registered in early March 2022 and launched the beta version in only a month's time. Additionally, the company also generated a revenue of INR 10 lacs within the first month and plans to scale a 3x growth up to INR 40 lacs in the second month of operations.

Nishant Garg, Founder of Globalloy said, "We aim to be the market leader in the fast

-growing sector of B2B commerce which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2020 to 2027. As per the Market & Research report, B2B commerce will reach the market level of $20.9Trillion by 2027. Globalloy operates with a firm policy of taking bold decisions and executing them in a crisp manner to ensure long-term value addition. Our process of onboarding clients and suppliers is also simple and free of cost to ensure a hassle-free and seamless transaction."

Nishant Garg has a decade of experience in the steel manufacturing and exports industry. During his course of work, he studied the challenges that are faced by the MSMEs of the manufacturing and export sector and pondered over ways to bridge the gap. He came up with a solution to enable them with tech to come at par with their global counterparts and to maximize the contribution of Indian MSMEs in the Global B2B commerce market.

"Due to a wide network of agents, customers, and suppliers in association with the company, building a clientele is not difficult. The challenge is getting the stakeholders on the platform and making them used to the platform interface", added Nishant Garg.

What sets Globalloy apart is that the founder belongs to the manufacturing and export background. While most of its competitors have founders from tech or investment backgrounds, Nishant's experience gives the company leverage in understanding the challenges better and what solutions can help in overcoming them.

The current team at Globalloyis small but experienced with seasoned skills and experience to meet the company goals and targets. The brand is in the process of hiring experienced as well as fresh talents thereby boosting the economy not only in terms of GDP but also in employment.

