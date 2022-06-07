Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): JKYog's week-long International Festival of Yoga has been one of the most sought-after Yoga festivals worldwide since 2020, offering participants myriad ways to celebrate the International Day of Yoga. This Yoga Festival is known for its distinguished speakers including renowned spiritual masters, top-notch yoga instructors, and a variety of parallel sessions on Yoga, Holistic Health and alternative/integrative medicine. Accessible to the global audience in virtual and in-person formats, this yoga festival offers a wide array of choices to enable people to educate themselves about holistic wellness, practice simple techniques every day, and become healthy.

In 2014, the United Nations, recognizing the importance of holistic health and India's rich cultural heritage of yoga, had declared June 21st as the International Day of Yoga. Since then there has been a different theme each year. The theme for this year is Yoga for Humanity. It was announced by India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in his monthly address to the nation. This theme was selected in acknowledgement of the role of yoga in alleviating the suffering of people during COVID-19. Additionally, Prime Minister Modi stated that, "Yoga would bring people together through kindness and compassion during the post-COVID geopolitical crisis and foster a sense of unity across the world." With this emphasis, the worldwide community has been promoting yoga as a pathway for good health and prevention of diseases. The global community is empowered to make informed lifestyle choices for superior physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health through participation in JKYog's FREE Yoga Festival.

Also Read | Moto G82 5G With Snapdragon 695 Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Some renowned speakers at last year's JKYog International Festival of Yoga were Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati, Swami Ramdev, Dr Bhante Saranapala, Dr Nitaisevini, Dr Smita Naram, and Dr Leo Galland.

This year's Keynote Address will be delivered by the senior disciple of Jagadguru Shri Kripaluji Maharaj, JKYog Founder Swami Mukundananda. He is a global spiritual icon, Vedic scholar, founder of the Yogic system, Yoga for the body, mind and soul, an international authority on mind management, best-selling author, motivational speaker and bhakti saint who has transformed the lives of millions of people for nearly four decades.

Also Read | Indian App ‘Safecity’ Addressing Gender-Based Violence Wins World Justice Challenge.

Swami Sarvapriyananda, Minister and Spiritual Leader of the Vedanta Society of New York, a well-known speaker on various prestigious forums including TEDx and SAND, will also deliver a special address on Spiritual Wellness through the Four Yogas.

Other distinguished speakers include Pujya Rameshbhai Oza (Bhaishri; Spiritual leader and founder of Sandipani Vidyaniketan), Swami Chidananda Saraswati (President, Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh and Founder/Chair, Global Interfaith WASH Alliance), Smita Sundararaman (Founder and Managing Director of NatureHealz), Dr Himanshu Garg (Respiratory and Sleep Physician), Dr Jagannath Dixit (Professor, Department of Community Medicine at B.J. Government Medical College, Pune), Dr Indranil Basu-Ray (Consultant Cardiologist and Cardiac Electrophysiologist), Dr Nick Shroff (Urologist, cancer surgeon, healthcare consultant, and yoga-alliance teacher), and Suren Shrestha (expert in ancient healing techniques that use sound and vibration).

Harry Anand, Bollywood Music Director will present a LIVE Bhakti musical concert celebrating the joy of Yoga through Kirtan or chanting, which promises to be an exhilarating experience.

Holistic Health and Lifestyle Offerings, Family Participation Opportunities

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 47 per cent of the U.S. population is at risk for heart disease due to high blood pressure, high cholesterol and/or smoking. Such health conditions or lifestyle choices impact the overall health in general and heart health in particular.

In addition to discourses, the Yoga Festival offers numerous opportunities for virtual and local participants. Local participants have an unprecedented opportunity to participate in the FREE Health Fair which will feature medical experts in the fields of internal medicine, cardiology, and oncology to name a few. They will provide free consultation as well as check for vital signs, perform an EKG, and conduct blood work for Hga1c as needed for diabetic patients. A bone marrow drive will also be done to support patients in need of transplants. Focused sessions will be offered on sleep disorders and sleep hygiene, interplay of nutrition and metabolism, role of diet and exercise, and other key topics by renowned experts. The health fair has been an integral part of the Yoga festival and very beneficial for participants.

Both local and virtual participants will be able to participate in 100+ FREE LIVE Yoga, Pranayam, Meditation, integrative medicine and alternative medicine expert sessions throughout the week and at different times of the day.

Local Dallas participants will enjoy the Family Fun Time that includes art and craft activities, carnival games for children and youth, celebration of Father's Day, and special games and prizes. Additionally, parents will appreciate cultural games designed to improve the focus and concentration of children and youth.

Wellness Expo and Marketplace

One of the most notable features of JKYog's Yoga Festival is the Wellness Expo and Marketplace which features an exciting array of vendors who showcase and sell a variety of products associated with good health including essential oils, health food mixes, Ayurvedic medicines and health foods, nutritional products, as well as options for foot and body massage, sound healing, yoga products, and much more. Participants interested in healthy eating will benefit from cooking demonstrations of nutritious recipes that could be easily prepared by adults and youth within 30-45 minutes.

Take advantage of this year's free program either virtually or in person. Connect with a variety of renowned experts, experience healing and happiness and transform from within. If you are wondering how to celebrate International Yoga Day, look no further.

When: June 15 to 21, 2022

Where: Virtual and/or In-person at the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas, Allen

Register: www.radhakrishnatemple.net/international-festival-of-yoga

Gratitude to Sponsors

JKYog sincerely thanks its Platinum Sponsors Nanban and Nanban CapitalX, and Sponsors Dr Dash Foundation, Nanban GrowthX, Priya Living, David Hicks Company, Discount Power, Dr Nick Shroff, Radio Caravan and DuPriestPop for supporting this most sought-after global event.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)