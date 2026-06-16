Business News | Globals Appoints Industry Veteran Vinaydath Shivaprasad as Chief Operating Officer

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16: Globals, a Bengaluru-based defence technology and cybersecurity company, today announced the appointment of Vinaydath Shivaprasad as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). The appointment marks a significant milestone as Globals accelerates its pursuit of multi-million-dollar defence contracts, expands into defence exports, and deepens its indigenous R&D capabilities.

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A Leader with a Distinguished Global Pedigree

Vinaydath Shivaprasad brings to Globals a rare combination of senior leadership experience across, aerospace & defence, and telecommunications -- sectors that lie at the heart of Globals' strategic mission. Most recently, he served as Managing Director of Exostar, the U.S. based cybersecurity, identity management, and secure supply-chain collaboration company serving highly regulated industries including aerospace, defence, government, healthcare, and life sciences. In this role, as Managing Director of Exostar India, Vinaydath led the company's strategic engineering and operational hub, supporting secure collaboration platforms used by leading organizations across aerospace, defence, government, healthcare and life sciences.

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Over his career, Vinaydath has successfully established and scaled multiple Global Capability Centres, transforming them into strategic engineering and innovation hubs supporting global product and business operations, a domain of growing strategic importance for India's defence and technology ecosystem. His hands-on experience in building and operationalising GCCs uniquely positions him to drive Globals' operational expansion and capability delivery at scale, both domestically and internationally.

"Vinaydath's joining is a defining moment for Globals. His experience at the intersection of cybersecurity, defence supply chains, and global operations complements our team's capabilities in the most significant way possible. As we target multi-million-dollar defence programmes and look to establish Globals as a force in defence exports, having Vinaydath lead our operations gives us the depth, credibility, and execution muscle to realise that ambition. I am genuinely excited about what we will build together."

-- Suhas Gopinath, Founder & CEO, Globals

Driving Operations, Innovation and Growth

As COO, Vinaydath will assume overall responsibility for Globals' operations, with direct oversight of the company's most critical and strategic programmes. He will lead operations across Globals' defence, maritime, and national security projects--portfolios that span India's most sensitive and strategic defence and national security programmes.

Vinaydath will also oversee Globals' Research & Development and Indigenisation initiatives--a function central to Globals' identity as a DSIR-recognised R&D organisation and to India's broader Atmanirbhar Bharat vision in defence technology. This includes driving the development of Globals' flagship indigenous product lines: Tactical Drone Forensics, Tactical SOC, and the Maritime Cyber Situational Awareness Platform (MarCAP) -- platforms that represent Globals' commitment to building world-class, indigenously developed defence technology capabilities.

"Globals is doing work that truly matters -- at the intersection of national security, indigenous technology, and India's ambition to be a defence exporting nation. I have spent my career building and scaling organisations that operate in highly regulated, mission-critical environments serving defence, aerospace, government and enterprise customers, and I see in Globals a team that shares that same sense of purpose and rigour. I look forward to bringing my experience in global operations, GCCs, and the defence supply chain to help scale what Suhas and the team have built--and to take Globals to its next frontier."

-- Vinaydath Shivaprasad, Chief Operating Officer, Globals

Strategic Significance

Globals is currently engaged in some of India's most sensitive and consequential defence technology programmes, spanning cyber defence, OT security, maritime cybersecurity, drone forensics, and tactical AI. The company is actively targeting multi-million-dollar defence contracts and is positioning itself at the forefront of India's growing defence export agenda--an area of strong national priority.

Vinaydath's appointment is a deliberate and strategic move to ensure that Globals' operational infrastructure matches the ambition of its growth trajectory. His proven experience in building high-performance global organisations in defence and aerospace environments makes him an ideal leader to complement Globals' existing team of domain experts and technologists.

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