Faridabad (Haryana) [India], January 6: Globe Capacitors Pvt. Ltd. ("Globe Capacitors") announced today that it has signed a Term Sheet with PolyCharge America, Inc. ("PolyCharge") to incorporate PolyCharge's advanced NanoLam™ technology into its finished capacitor products. As part of this collaboration, Globe Capacitors will utilise the NanoLam™ trademark in its marketing and sales efforts, with the goal of delivering cutting-edge capacitor solutions to customers across India and the globe. The parties are working towards finalising a definitive agreement soon. "Partnering with PolyCharge allows us to bring groundbreaking technology to our customers, enabling us to elevate the performance and innovation in our product offerings," said Sanjay Agarwal, Managing Director of Globe Capacitors. "This partnership strengthens our product portfolio and reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, advanced solutions in the power electronics industry. With PolyCharge's NanoLam™ technology, we are confident in our ability to meet the evolving demands of our customers in India and globally." PolyCharge's NanoLam™ technology is poised to redefine performance standards in the capacitor industry, offering high energy density, enhanced reliability, and compact form factors, ideal for applications including electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and industrial power supplies. This partnership brings together Globe Capacitors' vast expertise in manufacturing high-quality capacitors and PolyCharge's innovative technology, promising a transformative impact on the industry. "Our collaboration with Globe Capacitors is an exciting opportunity to expand the reach of NanoLam™ products into new markets," said Steven Yializis, Chief Operating Officer of PolyCharge. "With Globe Capacitors' exceptional manufacturing capabilities and trusted presence within the Indian market, this partnership will enable us to deliver advanced capacitor solutions that cater to diverse and evolving customer needs worldwide." The agreement includes joint press releases and co-marketing initiatives to promote the integration of NanoLam™ technology into Globe Capacitors' product line. This collaboration is expected to provide a strong foundation for the development of next-generation capacitor products, ensuring both companies remain leaders in innovation.

