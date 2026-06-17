Business News | Globe Civil Projects Limited Announces Promoter Share Purchase

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 17: Globe Civil Projects Limited (BSE: 544424 | NSE: GLOBECIVIL), an integrated EPC company engaged in executing institutional, infrastructure, and commercial projects across India, announced that Mr. Vipul Khurana, Managing Director and Promoter of the Company, has acquired 18,335 equity shares of the Company through an open market transaction on June 16, 2026.

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Following the acquisition, Mr. Khurana's shareholding in the Company has increased from 1,60,45,705 equity shares (26.89%) to 1,60,64,040 equity shares (26.89%).

The acquisition reflects the promoter's continued confidence in the Company's business fundamentals, execution capabilities, and long-term growth prospects.

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Globe Civil Projects Limited is an integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company with expertise across civil construction, structural works, MEP services, HVAC systems, and turnkey project execution. The Company has established a strong presence across multiple states and serves various government and institutional clients, including CPWD, NBCC, IITs, NITs, and other public sector entities.

The Company remains focused on executing its robust order book, maintaining disciplined project delivery, and capitalizing on opportunities in India's growing infrastructure and institutional development sectors.

About Globe Civil Projects Limited

Globe Civil Projects Limited is an integrated EPC company specializing in institutional, infrastructure, and commercial construction projects. The Company offers end-to-end project execution capabilities encompassing civil works, structural engineering, MEP services, HVAC systems, and turnkey solutions. With a strong government-focused business model and a growing execution footprint across India, Globe Civil Projects continues to strengthen its position in the infrastructure development sector.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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