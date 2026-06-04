Business News | Globe Civil Projects Limited Announces Q4 FY26 & FY26 Results

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 4: Globe Civil Projects Limited, an EPC-focused infrastructure company, announced its audited standalone and consolidated financial results for Q4 FY26 & FY26.

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The Company delivered stable performance during the quarter and full year, supported by disciplined execution across ongoing EPC projects, effective cost management, and steady progress in project completion. Consistent margins and operational efficiency reflect the Company's focus on sustainable and execution-led growth.

Key Financial Highlights

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Standalone Financial Highlights (₹ Million)- Total Income * FY26: ₹3,797.53 Million * Q4 FY26: ₹1,316.16 Million - EBITDA * FY26: ₹570.52 Million * Q4 FY26: ₹163.79 Million - EBITDA Margin * FY26: 15.02% * Q4 FY26: 12.44% - PAT * FY26: ₹233.08 Million * Q4 FY26: ₹57.41 Million - PAT Margin * FY26: 6.14% * Q4 FY26: 4.36% - EPS * FY26: ₹4.18 * Q4 FY26: ₹0.95 Consolidated Financial Highlights (₹ Million)- Total Income * FY26: ₹4,090.39 Million * Q4 FY26: ₹1,444.69 Million - EBITDA * FY26: ₹571.37 Million * Q4 FY26: ₹164.60 Million - EBITDA Margin * FY26: 13.97% * Q4 FY26: 11.39% - PAT * FY26: ₹232.99 Million * Q4 FY26: ₹57.58 Million - PAT Margin * FY26: 5.70% * Q4 FY26: 3.99% - EPS * FY26: ₹4.18 * Q4 FY26: ₹0.95Business Highlights - FY26- Order book stood at approximately ₹730 Crore as of March 31, 2026, providing strong revenue visibility for the coming periods.- Expanded execution footprint across 11+ states, reflecting the Company's growing presence in infrastructure and institutional construction projects.- Successfully completed more than 37 projects, while maintaining execution momentum across 13-15 ongoing projects.- Government and public sector projects continue to form a significant part of the business, accounting for approximately 55% of the pending order book.- During FY25-26, the Company crossed the ₹1,000 Crore cumulative order book milestone in August 2025, reflecting sustained order inflows and strong client confidence.Secured several notable project wins during FY26, including:- Central University of Punjab project is worth approximately ₹173 Crore. - International Cricket Stadium project is worth approximately ₹222 Crore.- IIT Kanpur project is worth approximately ₹71 Crore.- NIT Delhi project is worth approximately ₹13 Crore.- IIT Delhi project is worth approximately ₹98.85 Crore.- Continued focus on execution, project delivery, and order book expansion across education, sports, and institutional infrastructure segments.Management CommentaryCommenting on the performance, Mr. Vipul Khurana, Managing Director, Globe Civil Projects Limited, stated:"The performance in Q4 FY26 and FY26 reflects our continued focus on disciplined execution, cost optimization, and steady progress across our EPC projects. Despite a dynamic operating environment, we have maintained stable revenues and profitability through prudent project selection and efficient resource utilization.We remain focused on strengthening execution capabilities, improving working capital efficiency, and selectively bidding for projects aligned with our risk framework. With a healthy order pipeline and strong operational discipline, we are cautiously optimistic about sustaining growth momentum in the coming periods."About Globe Civil Projects LimitedGlobe Civil Projects Limited is an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company engaged in executing civil and infrastructure projects across India. The Company undertakes a wide range of projects, including the construction of infrastructure facilities, buildings, and allied civil works, with a strong emphasis on quality, cost efficiency, and timely delivery.Backed by experienced management and established execution capabilities, the Company continues to strengthen its presence in the infrastructure sector.Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, like government actions, local, political, or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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